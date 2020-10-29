Complete data of SECP reached Indian agency RAW because of PTI Government

muhammadhafeezmalik
Who is Modi's Yar now? How did the SECP data go out? SECP has awarded a contract to upgrade its database automation to Arthur Little, a Dubai-based company owned by an Indian Airforce's X-pilot.
The SECP, which has data on all companies registered in Pakistan, gave all its data to an Indian firm without being seen and verified, but allegations were leveled against Arsalan, son of Zafar Hijazi.
Could this have been done with the permission of the chairman or at the request of a junior officer?
