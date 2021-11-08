Complete ceasefire agreed between govt and TTP: Fawad Chaudhry

Shameful day. We have betrayed 70,000 pakistani lives today. We have betrayed all LEA’s enforcers who lost their lives fighting this war. We have betrayed the children of Pakistan. We have betrayed the people of FATA and those tribes who supported us. Our government and establishment are coward scums.



It shows again how we are just a banana republic. No debate or vote in parliament and they took this unilateral decision jesay inkay baap ka mulk hai. National action plan? Does anyone even remember that? We have got a strong reality check, maybe we can stop doing bhangra now over afghani stone age dwellers being back in power in afghanistan. I am so disappointed today.