What's new

Complaint lodged against CJP Bandial, three others in SJC for 'judicial misconduct'

FOOLS_NIGHTMARE

FOOLS_NIGHTMARE

ELITE MEMBER
Sep 26, 2018
14,739
14
31,148
Country
United Kingdom
Location
United Kingdom
481325_3788465_updates.jpg

  • Complainant asks Justice Qazi Faez Isa to chair SJC meeting in place of CJP Bandial.
  • Also asks Justice Mansoor Ali Shah to replace Justice Ijaz Ul Ahsan.
  • Lawyer has accused judges of violating SC code of conduct.
ISLAMABAD: A complaint has been lodged against four judges of the top court, including Chief Justice of Pakistan Umar Ata Bandial, in the Supreme Judicial Council (SJC) for “judicial misconduct”.

Advocate Sardar Salman Ahmad Dogar, the complainant, has included Justice Ijaz ul Ahsan, Justice Munib Akhtar and Justice Sayyed Mazahar Ali Akbar Naqvi in the reference apart from CJP Bandial.

The lawyer has accused them of violating Articles III, IV, V, VI and IX of the code of conduct for the SC judges.

The articles state that the judge's conduct in all things, official and private, be free from impropriety; enshrine the rule against bias and conflict of interest either direct or indirect; ensuring that justice is not only done, but is also seen to be done; counsel against engaging in public controversy, least of all on a political question; employment of the influence of a judge’s position to gain undue advantage, whether immediate or future; and maintenance of harmony within his own court, as well as among all courts and for the integrity of the institution of justice.

“Even a bare perusal of the recent proceedings in the Supreme Court and the conduct of these four judges, strongly suggest that they have publicly been involved in controversies surrounding their judicial conduct, which is a violation of the Code of Conduct and the Constitution,” states the complaint.

The complainant has accused CJP Bandial of “judicial and administrative misconduct” over his failure to probe the allegations against Justice Naqvi as SJC chairperson. The top judge has also been accused of “bench fixing to favour certain political parties”.

“The four judges have developed a majority to manipulate decisions, whereby references against judges are ignored, the same bench is constituted by the chief justice in important matters to manipulate decisions in their favour, and the same is also a blatant misuse of the discretionary power of the chief justice to form benches. The exercise of this power cannot be without rhyme and reason, and it cannot, most certainly, be used in such a manner whereby decisions are manipulated by the chief justice by constituting favourable benches,” states the complaint.

Advocate Dogar also claimed that in the election delay case the three-member bench did not hear the stakeholders and parties expect for the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI).

“This is clearly against the principles of justice, violation of Article 10A, and also judicial misconduct, considering that this has been a consistent practice of the four judges,” said the complaint.

Advocate Dogar has also asked Senior Puisne Judge Justice Qazi Faez Isa to chair the SJC meeting in place of CJP Bandial as he can no longer head it as he is the one being investigated and must be replaced as per Article 209(2).

The complainant has also called for the removal of Justice Ahsan with Justice Syed Mansoor Ali Shah in the SJC.
www.geo.tv

Complaint lodged against CJP Bandial, three others in SJC for 'judicial misconduct'

Complaint has been filed by Advocate Sardar Salman Ahmad Dogar; Justice Qazi Faez Isa requested to chair SJC meeting
www.geo.tv www.geo.tv
 

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 2, Members: 0, Guests: 2)

Similar threads

FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
KP bar demands resignation of CJP Bandial
Replies
8
Views
166
Fasbre2
F
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
Govt demands 'controversial' Chief Justice Bandial's resignation
Replies
14
Views
226
SD 10
SD 10
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
‘Audio leaks’: Another reference filed against Justice Mazahar Naqvi in SJC
Replies
2
Views
170
fisher1
fisher1
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
Decision on reference against CJP, three judges expected soon
Replies
0
Views
72
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
KP HC Bar Council files reference against Justice Mazahir Ali Akbar Naqvi
Replies
0
Views
105
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom