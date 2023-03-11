What's new

Complaint filed over ex-CJP’s ‘hacked WhatsApp account’

FOOLS_NIGHTMARE

FOOLS_NIGHTMARE

ELITE MEMBER
Sep 26, 2018
14,540
14
30,631
Country
United Kingdom
Location
United Kingdom
Former chief justice of Pakistan (CJP) Mian Saqib Nisar has claimed that a complaint has been filed with the Cyber Crimes Wing of the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) for recovery of his ‘hacked’ WhatsApp account, it emerged on Friday.

The complaint was filed ‘online’ with the CCW by his son, the ex-CJP said.

However, talking to Dawn, the former CJP said that the FIA had not registered the case on the complaint of his son so far nor did the investigation agency acknowledge the filing of the complaint.

He also admitted that the FIA had not contacted his son after the filing of the complaint.

When asked if the hacker had leaked some information from his personal chat, Mr Nisar replied in the negative.

The former CJP said that the identity of hacker had not yet been confirmed so far and he was unaware of his future actions.

Earlier this week, Mr Nisar, during an interview to a private television channel, had said: “My WhatsApp has been hacked for two days and it has not been recovered so far. It is apprehended that my mobile data can be used for some specific purpose. Those who have hacked my mobile will face humiliation.”

He went on to say that earlier an audio had been made by combining “my different videos. Interfering in someone’s private life falls in the domain of theft”.

Sources in the FIA said that the agency would follow the standard operating procedure (SOP) on the complaint of the son of the former CJP.

The sources said that the agency received enormous complaints through its online portal and other forums, but it lacked the required staff to process all those complaints. Moreover, they said, the FIA was not equipped with modern gadgets required to counter cybercrimes.
www.dawn.com

Complaint filed over ex-CJP’s ‘hacked WhatsApp account’

Ex-CJP Saqib Nisar says FIA has not registered the case on the complaint of his son so far.
www.dawn.com
 

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 1, Members: 0, Guests: 1)

Similar threads

FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
Imran Khan contacted me for help, reveals ex-CJP Saqib Nisar
Replies
6
Views
187
HAIDER
HAIDER
muhammadhafeezmalik
Didn't declare Imran Khan 'absolutely' Sadiq and Amin: Saqib Nisar
2 3 4 5 6 7
Replies
102
Views
2K
HAIDER
HAIDER
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
Ex-CJP Saqib Nisar divulges details of meeting with former COAS Bajwa
Replies
3
Views
648
Mustang125
Mustang125
HAIDER
Maryam claims ex-CJP Khosa sought an extension from Nawaz
2
Replies
17
Views
332
Areesh
Areesh
HAIDER
Ex-GB judge Rana Shamim disowns ‘controversial’ affidavit
Replies
7
Views
574
Baghial
Baghial

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom