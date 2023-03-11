Complaint filed over ex-CJP’s ‘hacked WhatsApp account’ Ex-CJP Saqib Nisar says FIA has not registered the case on the complaint of his son so far.

Former chief justice of Pakistan (CJP) Mian Saqib Nisar has claimed that a complaint has been filed with the Cyber Crimes Wing of the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) for recovery of his ‘hacked’ WhatsApp account, it emerged on Friday.The complaint was filed ‘online’ with the CCW by his son, the ex-CJP said.However, talking to, the former CJP said that the FIA had not registered the case on the complaint of his son so far nor did the investigation agency acknowledge the filing of the complaint.He also admitted that the FIA had not contacted his son after the filing of the complaint.When asked if the hacker had leaked some information from his personal chat, Mr Nisar replied in the negative.The former CJP said that the identity of hacker had not yet been confirmed so far and he was unaware of his future actions.Earlier this week, Mr Nisar, during an interview to a private television channel, had said: “My WhatsApp has been hacked for two days and it has not been recovered so far. It is apprehended that my mobile data can be used for some specific purpose. Those who have hacked my mobile will face humiliation.”He went on to say that earlier an audio had been made by combining “my different videos. Interfering in someone’s private life falls in the domain of theft”.Sources in the FIA said that the agency would follow the standard operating procedure (SOP) on the complaint of the son of the former CJP.The sources said that the agency received enormous complaints through its online portal and other forums, but it lacked the required staff to process all those complaints. Moreover, they said, the FIA was not equipped with modern gadgets required to counter cybercrimes.