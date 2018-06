By Arsalan Altaf Published: June 1, 2018PHOTO: EXPRESSISLAMABAD: The family of a motorcyclist killed in a road accident involving a US diplomat in April was paid Rs5 million as compensation before the diplomat was allowed to leave the country last month, sources informedAteeq Baig, 22, was killed while his cousin Raheel was injured after they were hit by a car driven by US Embassy’s Defence and Air Attache Col Joseph Emanuel Hall on April 7.The diplomat was booked for unintentional murder through rash driving and subsequently put on the no-fly list by the Ministry of Interior after the victim’s family approached the Islamabad High Court (IHC).However, Hall was allowed to leave Pakistan by the authorities on May 14, after a patch-up with both the victims’ families.The victim families confirmed they were taken into confidence by the authorities before Col Hall was allowed to exit the country.However, they did not confirm receiving compensation.Official sources privy to the case have toldthat Baig’s family was paid Rs5 million and Raheel’s family received Rs1 million.One of Raheel’s family members confirmed that a settlement was reached and compensation paid.Whether the compensation was paid by the US Embassy or the Government of Pakistan is still not known. An official said the government had paid the victim families to compensate them for their losses.