Comparitve analysis of anthropometric parameters among Various groups in Karachi

Karachi has all groups of Pakistansome observationsSindhis are tallest at 172.9cmthan Pashtuns at 171.3cmthan Punjabis at 170cmurdu people 169.8cmBalochs are shortest put i guess it could be sample bias because of few samplesSome encouraging things are that height is not that short by third world standardsalso Lean Body mass (LBM)of pakistanis is actually quite good and better than many richer countries , lean body mass shows athletic potential and comes from high proten diet like meat and eggs. I think this correlate well with the fact the how many natural fast bowlers pakistan produce.BMI though normal is on higher side , I think its because of lot of oil in our foodand other who are interestedcomplete paper