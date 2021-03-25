Comparitve analysis of anthropometric parameters among Various groups in Karachi

Progressive1
FULL MEMBER
- May 5, 2014
- 482
- 0
- Country
-
- Location
-
Karachi has all groups of Pakistan
some observations
Sindhis are tallest at 172.9cm
than Pashtuns at 171.3cm
than Punjabis at 170cm
urdu people 169.8cm
Balochs are shortest put i guess it could be sample bias because of few samples
Some encouraging things are that height is not that short by third world standards
also Lean Body mass (LBM)of pakistanis is actually quite good and better than many richer countries , lean body mass shows athletic potential and comes from high proten diet like meat and eggs. I think this correlate well with the fact the how many natural fast bowlers pakistan produce.
BMI though normal is on higher side , I think its because of lot of oil in our food
@Juggernaut_Flat_Plane_V8
@Indus Pakistan
and other who are interested
complete paper
some observations
Sindhis are tallest at 172.9cm
than Pashtuns at 171.3cm
than Punjabis at 170cm
urdu people 169.8cm
Balochs are shortest put i guess it could be sample bias because of few samples
Some encouraging things are that height is not that short by third world standards
also Lean Body mass (LBM)of pakistanis is actually quite good and better than many richer countries , lean body mass shows athletic potential and comes from high proten diet like meat and eggs. I think this correlate well with the fact the how many natural fast bowlers pakistan produce.
BMI though normal is on higher side , I think its because of lot of oil in our food
@Juggernaut_Flat_Plane_V8
@Indus Pakistan
and other who are interested
complete paper