What's new

Comparitve analysis of anthropometric parameters among Various groups in Karachi

Progressive1

Progressive1

FULL MEMBER
May 5, 2014
482
0
446
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
Karachi has all groups of Pakistan


some observations

Sindhis are tallest at 172.9cm
than Pashtuns at 171.3cm
than Punjabis at 170cm
urdu people 169.8cm
Balochs are shortest put i guess it could be sample bias because of few samples


Some encouraging things are that height is not that short by third world standards

also Lean Body mass (LBM)of pakistanis is actually quite good and better than many richer countries , lean body mass shows athletic potential and comes from high proten diet like meat and eggs. I think this correlate well with the fact the how many natural fast bowlers pakistan produce.

BMI though normal is on higher side , I think its because of lot of oil in our food

@Juggernaut_Flat_Plane_V8
@Indus Pakistan

and other who are interested


complete paper

 
Juggernaut_Flat_Plane_V8

Juggernaut_Flat_Plane_V8

SENIOR MEMBER
Aug 19, 2017
2,533
-6
2,620
Country
India
Location
Germany
critical data

On a different note----Shoaib Akhtar represents probably peak Subcontinental genetics (if we keep those on the Western side of the Indus out of the equation for argument's sake)
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 4, Members: 2, Guests: 2)


Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom