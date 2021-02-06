What's new

Comparison of the real world efficency between China's vaccines and Pfizer vaccines

Serbia and Israel are two countries nowadays which succesfully applied massive vaccines to their general public.

Israel's main source of vaccines taken are from Pfizer's mRNA vaccines.

Whilst Serbia's main source of vaccines taken is from several China vaccines, including one million dose from SinoPharm along delieverd by Jan 2021:

President of Serbia in-person welcome the arrvial of Chinese vaccines.

cefc1e178a82b90154ebb6d7cb7344703b12ef92.jpeg



Now you see the results:

Daily new cases for Serbia:

152508cp9rmpjjn2phhe1n.jpg


And daily new cases for Israel:

152514uks5040w55gqf9xa.jpg


Regardless of whatever fake news and bullshit hype, smearing campaign the anglo shity media try to feed you, whenever it put into real test, they broken like a piece of crap they are:

5e83b9d253101.jpg
 
So basically the efficiency of China's vaccines are most likely better than the Pfizer's death trap, and there is no known serious side-effects on China's vaccines either (if there are any, it would have making headlines in anglo shity media world-wide already), but hundreds died already caused by Pfizer's death trap.

No wonder rich people in the UK would rather pay 10,000-25,000 pounds to just to take Chinese vaccines in UAE, whilst Japanese wealth men also like to take Chinese vaccines.

Wealth people are in generally, better informed, and they also have a choice.
 
So basically the efficiency of China's vaccines are most likely better than the Pfizer's death trap, and there is no known serious side-effects on China's vaccines either (if there are any, it would have making headlines in anglo shity media world-wide already), but hundreds died already caused by Pfizer's death trap.

No wonder rich people in the UK would rather pay 10,000-25,000 pounds to just to take Chinese vaccines in UAE, whilst Japanese wealth men also like to take Chinese vaccines.

I'm so convinced by the facts and data you submitted , one million doses arrived in Serbia on January 16, and voilà case counts dropped to single digits over night.

yeah boi! Chinese vaccine super stronk
 
