Comparison of the real world efficency between China's vaccines and Pfizer vaccines

So basically the efficiency of China's vaccines are most likely better than the Pfizer's death trap, and there is no known serious side-effects on China's vaccines either (if there are any, it would have making headlines in anglo shity media world-wide already), but hundreds died already caused by Pfizer's death trap.



No wonder rich people in the UK would rather pay 10,000-25,000 pounds to just to take Chinese vaccines in UAE, whilst Japanese wealth men also like to take Chinese vaccines.



Wealth people are in generally, better informed, and they also have a choice.