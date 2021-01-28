Comparison by an owner ditching Honda Civic for Kia Sportage

I read and copied this analysis from pak wheels. I am not sure if many car enthusiasts from Pakistan are on this forum. but I found this analysis very practical.



Source: Pakwheels.







Assalam-ua-Alaikum





I'm your average enthusiast (or more appropriately User) who's not into the precise technicalities, so I guess many of you could relate. To put my experience into perspective, I switched over from 10th gen CIVIC oriel 2017 model to Sportage AWD this past year. My second vehicle is a corolla GLi (2017 model again). My Sportage has now clocked 8500 KMs, with 2 regular maintenance services completed from my original dealership in Lahore. This mileage includes my maiden trip to Kaghan valley up to the point of Babusar Top in the fall last year and my routine travelling is on M3.



First I’d like to pen down the probable points suggesting why there should be and should not be a comparison between Sportage and a CIVIC:



Shouldn’t be: Different categories Crossover vs Sedan

Shouldn’t be: known built quality differences in the domains of materials and workmanship



Should be: Apparently comparable engine capabilities

Should be: Crossovers are built on sedan platform unlike SUVs built on truck chassis



Let's begin chronologically now;

I booked my ride in March 20 at Kia Township Motors in Lahore (correctly identified by one of you as Company Operated) which as per my info is actually Kia's Regional Office as well. That was just a week before the COVID-19 induced lockdown began in the country. On the PBO my tentative delivery schedule was June-20. Verbally I was told that it would be by mid of June. Throughout the lockdowns, I was worried about possible delays to the delivery schedule and more so because the dealership kept a mum over it despite my repeated requests. Even a call to KIA helpline in KHI was futile as they referred me back to the dealership. To my utter surprise though, my vehicle arrived in the last week of June-20. KLM kept its word and the commitment though tentative, was fulfilled; full marks!



Materials & Workmanship

The moment you step closer and into Sportage, the quality of materials, its finishing, perfect blending, design aesthetics, premium feel, elegance yet sporty looks clearly tell you it’s unlike anything you’ve seen in Pakistan before. I did not find any design flaws, unaligned curves and grooves, unfinished work, exposed surfaces; summarily all the stuff you’ll find on every other vehicle assembled in Pakistan. I hope you can recall the initiation flaws in CIVIC 10th gen. This tells you about the quality of workmanship. For an average and even a watchful eye this is again almost full marks!



Drive & related stuff

Absolutely noiseless, comfy cabin paired with a responsive driving experience. For my journey to Kaghan valley I opted for the Hazara Motorway originating from M1. Those who have taken this route must be familiar with the terrain used for connecting the Hazara motorway once you exit it and Balakot. It’s the new Balakot City where road is almost non-existent and the path is laden with sand, gravel and stones. You can barely drive above 20kph here. The adequate ground clearance allowed me a seamless navigation through this terrain. Onwards I used the tiptronic transmission (obvious for the mountainous terrain) and enjoyed the feel of a manual tranny which of course puts you in greater control over engine power. Since I was cautious enough to read the car’s manual before embarking on this journey I never over exerted on any feature of my ride. Goes without saying then, that the car was not used on routes marked for 4x4 Jeeps; Shogran and Lake SaifulMalook. Also, driving on these routes is an art only known to locals there! Fuel consumption topped at 10.5 on the motorway on cruise set at over 120. My cars’ fuel average is always less and that’s cause of my driving habits. The moment the vehicle’s sensor returned a reading of 0 degree Celsius, I got an alert with a beep on my ODO to drive carefully as I might encounter snow. That’s driver engagement and responsiveness at a whole new level!

The rain sensors based windscreen wipers, the sensors based auto headlights and the parking sensors were all absolute joy as they did not at any time took my attention off enjoying the drive itself! I found their operational behavior to be fully responsive to the environment and terrain reflecting the vehicle’s close equation.

I would like to mention here that brakes appeared to be a little less powerful than sedans. I have heard that it’s a similar story with Tucson. Maybe the seniors/experts here can shed a light on this one if it’s something typical of Crossovers!

The drive itself was sheer pleasure and comfortable and enabled us to enjoy sightseeing and weather without a worry! Cut one mark for an effective yet less powerful braking when you’d expect it to be more!



Manufacturing Defects

None identified! I also haven’t heard of any pervasive Sportage manufacturing flaws. The car being noiseless, out of the showroom simply makes it better than the rest, coz all are locally assembled cars with local parts have at least a few chronic sounds right out of the showroom!



As for the CIVIC 10th gen I don’t actually need toremind but still:

1. Overheated dried up AGS batteries (suffered)

2. Rear Suspension noises (suffered)

3. Steering wheel jamming issues (I was lucky though as mine remained immune)

4. A-Pillar covering sound (in mine only right from the day it was taken out of the showroom)



Please note that my CIVIC topped 36,000 kms when I sold it in 2020 and it had mostly be driven on M3 and in Lahore. Marks? You tell!



Features

Out of my utmost respect for Suneel Manj sb and the phenomenally exceptional work he has done to make PW what it is today, I would only say that the expert review of Sportage was incomplete in comparison with what we got for Hyundai Tucson. I’d only point out 2 most minor examples of features in that review when compared with Tucson’s review;

1. You can slide the windscreen sun visor when moved right or left (driver and passenger sides respectively), covering the whole window width to stop sunlight exposure. This is Sportage’s equivalent of Tucson’s protruding extender.

2. You can move the front seats head rests forward in Sportage like in Tucson as well.



Luxury Features in Sportage not in Tucson that impact your driving experience:

1. Parking Sensors

2. Rain Sensors

Luxury features in Tucson not in Sportage that don’t impact your driving experience, IMO:

1. Wireless Charging

2. In-Dash Cooling box

3. Puddle lights on wing mirrors



Rest of it is about aesthetics which is not debatable being subjective. Features I miss are:

1. Auto door lock (heard that it has been withdrawn internationally owing to Safety concerns)

2. Passenger side window Auto

3. Android Multimedia Unit, where you won’t have to connect your mobile through android auto to get access to navigation

4. TPMS (a must have; though presently not available in any of the cars assembled in Pakistan except maybe for 1-2 new entrants)

Cut at least 2 marks (as per your significance assessment) for missing out 2nd and 3rd feature



Sales & After Sales

I’ve found KLM better than others at:

1. Charging the price at time of booking not at time of delivery

2. Keeping commitments

3. Customer Engagement

4. Responsiveness towards Customers (issuing official statements on issues concerning all, when was the last time any Pakistani assembler did that?)

5. Superior manufacturing workmanship & materials (did Atlas recall its CIVICs after the batteries, steering wheel and rear suspension issues or was it only for those coming with complaints either on warranty or on cash?)

As for the after sales, I got my vehicle serviced at my dealership on 1k and 5k mileage. On both the occasions I came in for service within the scheduled month according to the manual, so can’t actually tell how would have they responded if I wasn’t on schedule. However I did meet a person there on my 1k inspection who came in for his first inspection ever to any Kia service at 10,000 KMs and on my inquiry he confirmed that he was being serviced like any other “In Warranty” customer.



I found KLM to be transparent and fair in as small an example as the Engine Oil; the oil is not rebranded/repackaged for KIA to hide it from eager to know customers as if it has been manufactured in some Honda or Toyota factory. The oil brand and grade is mentioned right under the hood and the gallon used is the one packaged by the oil manufacturer.

As for the labor and material rates, a fair comparison would only be when you put all rates for each 5k, 10, 15k, 20k maintenance windows in one table and include labor and material charges for all Pakistani assemblers. I don’t understand how anyone couldcall Honda and Toyota aftersales as economical services; all are perfectly comparable for parts and labor charges;

• I paid 2k for the front “H” logo for my civic.

• I was refused free 10,000 KMs service of my CIVIC at Honda Breeze in Multan because I was a month late.

• I was recommended spark plugs change at every 20kms for my corolla!

We need to factor in all practices in our comparison model to determine the maintenance cost per mile!

In fact differences in service activities from one dealership to another and their non-alignment with what’s mentioned on the owner’s manual is a norm for all which is mostly incomprehensible.



I paid a total bill of Rs. 5860/- for oil and oil filter change (in accordance with the owner’s manual) for my Sportage at its 5k inspection.



Since I have experienced multiple Toyota aftersales services (TMM in Multan and Toyota Ravi at Thokar in Lahore) and Honda aftersales services (Fort on Queens Road, City Sales at Kalma Chowk and Gateway at Thokar), I can say that, so far, KLM has been successful in earning its customers’ trust or maybe it’s more to do with my particular dealership.When you’re inside the service area and even then you can see that the new oil gallon carrying residual oil is conveniently put aside and not handed over to you or kept in your vehicle, unless you ask for it that’s exactly what’s called stealing and utmost dishonesty. This is characteristic of all Toyota dealerships where you can find the place rife with crooks.



Honda’s dealerships have been better. Though the best had only been Honda Gateway in Lahore which I have consistently found to be updated on working practices and standards. They are also disciplined and less likely to steal.



On the other hand I always stayed at customer waiting areaat my KIA dealership (they don’t seemingly allow customers inside)but have got the residual oil in the gallon back kept in the boot! That’s integrity and honesty! Marks; full so far in comparison to others



That’s my tell-all experience so far with my KIA Sportage and KLM. Yes so far it’s been better than Atlas but can’t simply be compared with IMC’s dealerships which are worst on all counts.