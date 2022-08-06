What's new

Comparison between civilian and military leadership's deaths

S

Salik

FULL MEMBER
Nov 5, 2008
1,798
2
1,184
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
Military leadership dies in accidents:

- Gen Iftikhar, to be the first chief of Pakistan Army, dies in plane crash.

- Gen Zia ul Haq dies in a plane crash.

- ACM Mushaf Ali Mir dies in a plane crash.

- Gen Sarfraz Ali, expected to be COAS dies in a helicopter crash.


Civilian leadership dies in a deliberate act of the opponent.

- Prime Minister Liaqat Ali Khan dies by pistol fire of a professional assassin.

- Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto dies when he is hanged on murder charges.

- Benazir Bhutto dies in a suicide attack on her vehicle.
 

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 1, Members: 0, Guests: 1)

Similar threads

imadul
Could There Be Plan To Eliminate Khan?
2 3 4
Replies
59
Views
1K
WotTen
W
Hamartia Antidote
SCMP: Chinese military jet crash leaves 1 dead, 2 injured and houses on fire in central Hubei province
Replies
2
Views
425
Hamartia Antidote
Hamartia Antidote
Reichsmarschall
A failed Islamist military coup in Pakistan
2 3 4
Replies
58
Views
4K
Genghis khan1
Genghis khan1
WinterFangs
50 dead, in Philippines worst military air disaster.
2 3
Replies
39
Views
3K
Leishangthem
Leishangthem
muhammadhafeezmalik
Tale of how IK’s Wasim Akram-Plus played havoc with Punjab
2 3 4
Replies
57
Views
1K
khail007
K

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom