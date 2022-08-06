Comparison between civilian and military leadership's deaths

Military leadership dies in accidents:
- Gen Iftikhar, to be the first chief of Pakistan Army, dies in plane crash.
- Gen Zia ul Haq dies in a plane crash.
- ACM Mushaf Ali Mir dies in a plane crash.
- Gen Sarfraz Ali, expected to be COAS dies in a helicopter crash.
Civilian leadership dies in a deliberate act of the opponent.
- Prime Minister Liaqat Ali Khan dies by pistol fire of a professional assassin.
- Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto dies when he is hanged on murder charges.
- Benazir Bhutto dies in a suicide attack on her vehicle.
