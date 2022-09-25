Comparing world between Early 1900 , and Modern 2000's

1900's



If we compare the 1900's we notice it was filled with few large-scale events



1- World War 1 a long-prolonged war, where many humans participated. Many people died on battlefield, resulting in spread of unattended dead bodies covering the land, people experimented with weapons, and air-based weapons were introduced



2- Stock exchange crash crashed the global economies many people who were rich were reduced to rags as a result of sudden crash



3- An exotic Flu Pandemic came back into Society brought from returning Soldiers from Battlefield in Europe



4- Spread of inflation and loss of jobs people were fed up with life and they lived a difficult life



5- Trade blockade resulting in disrupted flow of trade globally



6- Regional Skirmish in Europe, regional Tussle between Germany and other Europeans



7- Naval Blockades, eventually lead to World War 2





2000's



1- Started with war, called war on Terror lot of world resources wasted on this effort lasted 10-12 years

Certainly, rivaled that to World War 1 in term of financial losses



2- People returning back from war reported various ailments related to mind



3- Major Country in control of World Finance saw a financial meltdown almost took down its banks, leaving behind 20 trillion dollars of debt



4- Spread of Mysterious Pandemic crippled word economies and disrupted Human Travel and Trade at levels unseen before



5- Rise of Inflation, people saw their wealth decrease, the value of their currency gradually fall



6- Financial Crash of BitCoin , lot of people lost their financial standing who invested in Bitcoins saw the value of the coin plummet 50% down while it did not become 0% it did meant people lost 50% of their investments a massive amount



7- Regional Tussle between Russia-Ukraine , has further strained the world from production of Oil to Availability of grains, Regional Tussle between China and Taiwan



8- ?????????