Comparing the Transit System in Tanzania with that of Karachi

Launched in the Year 2016 Full 6 Years ago let us marvel at the Streets of Africa , Karachi sure look dump compared to the clean cities of Tanzania, Enjoy
In Past I used to always give example of Japan who have a absolutely efficient Transport system however it seems even many countries in Africa are now ahead of Pakistan in term of Transport
Hats off to the Administration in Tanzania , who have build a functional Transit system in Africa , generally people always imagined that Africa was behind Asia in term of clean streets and clean cities
However viewing images from Africa , certainly shows Africa as a whole is progressing and looks alot cleaner then Karachi
Also recommended that people view the images it gives us perspective , how unsanitary the streets are in Mega Cities in Pakistan
May be PPP / Sindh government will now cry they need a Loan from Foreign Bank , so they can do a feasibility study for 3 years before they will conclude their can't do their own Jobs
