Compared with China, USA has low human right advantage

1, 400 thousand died in Covid-19 pandemic

2, Millions of homeless people sleep in streets.

3, 30 thousand poeple are killed by gunshots per year

4, Most Americans are seriously overweight. Obviously ordinary Americans are systematically poisoned by monopolistic food companies.

5, People get bankrupt because of terrifyingly high medical costs. A big part of population have no access to medical service.

What the hell is going on in USA? Above are all crimes to Americans. The rich and politicians are criminals. If these crimes happened in China, the CCP would have been overthrown by its people already. But Americans just seem fine with them. USA is an unbelievably stable country. I have to say compared with Chinese politicians, American politicians are living in heaven.



Reasons:

1. Accomplice sentiment. Vote politics makes Americans feel that, they are the accomplices of these criminals. "I voted him. It's my choice, I have to take the consequences for my decision."

Fact is, it's not your decision. Your decision is a product of all kinds of propaganda. Democracy is the best way to fool poeple.



2. Collectivized government. Americans are extremely anti communism. They are very alert to collectivization or nationalization. For Americans, collectivization represents lack of efficiency, corruption, violation of private property. Everything connected with it can be tagged as "communism". Strangely they neglect the fact that the most communistic thing in US is their political system. "Political rights belong to everyone". In another word, "no one owns it". No one is really responsible for the country and citizens. Even the predsidents are short term employees. Who don't have to worry their performances because they won't get punished even if they mess things up. As an obvious result, the tragedy of the commons happens. Every politician just does his best to take advantage from this big pot before his power expires.



China is one party ruling country. The CCP has indefinite and unlimited liability to the country. When something happens, CCP has to deal with it. No excuse. People always criticize China doesn't have freedom of speech and free media. Truth is, unlimited speeches do more harm than good to the society. Leaving speeches uncontrolled itself is an evidence of irresponsible government. Maybe it is not all bad. At least it could be used as a vent for a low human right society. Bottom line is, freedom of speech will never hurt a government that only has limited liability to the country(Because politicians don't care). But it does hurt the government that is responsible for the smallest frictions.