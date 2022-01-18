What's new

Comparative analysis . Pakistan exports CY ( Jan - Dec). REER value of pkr. Remittances.

P

Patriot forever

SENIOR MEMBER
Jun 2, 2020
2,485
4
4,766
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
A comparative analysis at a basic level.

a) Exports CY basis (Jan-Dec)

Our exports dropped as the result of lack of competitiveness which ultimately led to erosion of capacity. (CY20 is when corona hit).
FJYwSGmX0AQ3bRI.jpeg


b) REER value of currency.

From a fairly valued currency in 2013 which should have been maintained SBP interference in currency began ( the longetivity of period clearly shows that it was done as a policy decision by political interference in SBP operations).

FJHxIWYXwAM77tc.jpeg


c) Remittances.

For 4 years from FY 2014 - FY 2018 our remittances inflows were stagnant and the natural growth momentum/trajectory was subdued due to artificial manipulation of currency.

images (3).jpeg



During the same 5 year period India and Bangladesh enhanced their exports by roughly 50%, making their currency and macros fundamentally strong.
 
Norwegian

Norwegian

ELITE MEMBER
Aug 19, 2014
16,213
6
25,048
Country
Israel
Location
Norway
Patriot forever said:
b) REER value of currency.

From a fairly valued currency in 2013 which should have been maintained SBP interference in currency began ( the longetivity of period clearly shows that it was done as a policy decision by political interference in SBP operations).
Click to expand...
Why don't you name the culprit of this political interference that destroyed Pakistani exports competitiveness for 5 long years? Shouldn't Pmln cheerleaders be called out shamed in public for this policy disaster? Shouldn't they be held responsible for the current economic crisis because there was zero export growth during Pmln years despite 5,6 recorded gdp growth?
C1945423-24E9-4F96-B215-553738CE8F45.jpeg

mettisglobal.news

Ishaq Dar was warned about holding an artificial exchange rate: Deputy Chairman Senate

Speaking to Karachi Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Deputy Chairman Senate, Salim Mandviwala, stressed that the Ex-Finance minister Mr. Ishaq was warned not to artificially maintain the dollar-rupee exchange rate. Ignoring those warnings, the government continued to pump about 7 to 8 billion...
mettisglobal.news mettisglobal.news

@FOOLS_NIGHTMARE @Tameem @muhammadhafeezmalik @Chak Bamu @Mav3rick @Pakistan Space Agency @Wood
 
ziaulislam

ziaulislam

ELITE MEMBER
Apr 22, 2010
16,709
10
16,655
Country
Pakistan
Location
United States
Norwegian said:
Why don't you name the culprit of this political interference that destroyed Pakistani exports competitiveness for 5 long years? Shouldn' Pmln cheerleaders be called out shamed in public for this policy disaster? Shouldn't they be held responsible for the current economic crisis because there was zero export growth during Pmln years despite 5,6 recorded gdp growth?
View attachment 809698
mettisglobal.news

Ishaq Dar was warned about holding an artificial exchange rate: Deputy Chairman Senate

Speaking to Karachi Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Deputy Chairman Senate, Salim Mandviwala, stressed that the Ex-Finance minister Mr. Ishaq was warned not to artificially maintain the dollar-rupee exchange rate. Ignoring those warnings, the government continued to pump about 7 to 8 billion...
mettisglobal.news mettisglobal.news

@FOOLS_NIGHTMARE @Tameem @muhammadhafeezmalik @Chak Bamu @Mav3rick @Pakistan Space Agency @Wood
Click to expand...


Screenshot_20220112-052726_Twitter.jpg

Patriot forever said:
A comparative analysis at a basic level.

a) Exports CY basis (Jan-Dec)

Our exports dropped as the result of lack of competitiveness which ultimately led to erosion of capacity. (CY20 is when corona hit).
View attachment 809625

b) REER value of currency.

From a fairly valued currency in 2013 which should have been maintained SBP interference in currency began ( the longetivity of period clearly shows that it was done as a policy decision by political interference in SBP operations).

View attachment 809624

c) Remittances.

For 4 years from FY 2014 - FY 2018 our remittances inflows were stagnant and the natural growth momentum/trajectory was subdued due to artificial manipulation of currency.

View attachment 809626


During the same 5 year period India and Bangladesh enhanced their exports by roughly 50%, making their currency and macros fundamentally strong.
Click to expand...
 
muhammadhafeezmalik

muhammadhafeezmalik

FULL MEMBER
Jan 21, 2015
1,655
-6
1,453
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
Norwegian said:
Why don't you name the culprit of this political interference that destroyed Pakistani exports competitiveness for 5 long years? Shouldn't Pmln cheerleaders be called out shamed in public for this policy disaster? Shouldn't they be held responsible for the current economic crisis because there was zero export growth during Pmln years despite 5,6 recorded gdp growth?
View attachment 809698
mettisglobal.news

Ishaq Dar was warned about holding an artificial exchange rate: Deputy Chairman Senate

Speaking to Karachi Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Deputy Chairman Senate, Salim Mandviwala, stressed that the Ex-Finance minister Mr. Ishaq was warned not to artificially maintain the dollar-rupee exchange rate. Ignoring those warnings, the government continued to pump about 7 to 8 billion...
mettisglobal.news mettisglobal.news

@FOOLS_NIGHTMARE @Tameem @muhammadhafeezmalik @Chak Bamu @Mav3rick @Pakistan Space Agency @Wood
Click to expand...

Vision of selected economists!!

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1483369574850777088
 
Last edited:
Chak Bamu

Chak Bamu

RETIRED MOD
Jan 3, 2013
4,718
69
8,155
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
Norwegian said:
Why don't you name the culprit of this political interference that destroyed Pakistani exports competitiveness for 5 long years? Shouldn't Pmln cheerleaders be called out shamed in public for this policy disaster? Shouldn't they be held responsible for the current economic crisis because there was zero export growth during Pmln years despite 5,6 recorded gdp growth?
mettisglobal.news

Ishaq Dar was warned about holding an artificial exchange rate: Deputy Chairman Senate

Speaking to Karachi Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Deputy Chairman Senate, Salim Mandviwala, stressed that the Ex-Finance minister Mr. Ishaq was warned not to artificially maintain the dollar-rupee exchange rate. Ignoring those warnings, the government continued to pump about 7 to 8 billion...
mettisglobal.news mettisglobal.news

@FOOLS_NIGHTMARE @Tameem @muhammadhafeezmalik @Chak Bamu @Mav3rick @Pakistan Space Agency @Wood
Click to expand...
Why am I tagged here?
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 3, Members: 0, Guests: 3)

Similar threads

Sulman Badshah
Pakistan to exceed $31 billion remittances target
2
Replies
21
Views
1K
Khalidr
Khalidr
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
Pakistan’s current account deficit slightly widens to $1.9bn in November
2
Replies
26
Views
1K
The Accountant
The Accountant
Pakistan Space Agency
Flight to the dollar and the new shape of currency supports
Replies
2
Views
184
Flight of falcon
F
ghazi52
Pakistan set to allow export of 14 items to Kabul
Replies
14
Views
361
GOAT
GOAT
Zibago
$31bn exports, $32bn remittances and Rs6trn revenue likely in full 2021-22: Govt expects 5pc growth in 2HFY22
2 3 4 5 6
Replies
86
Views
3K
CrazyZ
CrazyZ

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom