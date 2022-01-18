Comparative analysis . Pakistan exports CY ( Jan - Dec). REER value of pkr. Remittances.

Our exports dropped as the result of lack of competitiveness which ultimately led to erosion of capacity. (CY20 is when corona hit).From a fairly valued currency in 2013 which should have been maintained SBP interference in currency beganFor 4 years from FY 2014 - FY 2018 our remittances inflows were stagnant and the natural growth momentum/trajectory was subdued due to artificial manipulation of currency.During the same 5 year period India and Bangladesh enhanced their exports by roughly 50%, making their currency and macros fundamentally strong.