Company Owned by Overseas Pakistanis to Invest $10 Million in Gilgit-Baltistan
Pak Greenland Corporation, which is owned by overseas Pakistanis, has announced an investment of $10 million over the next five years in Gilgit-Baltistan (GB). The investment will cover a wide range of areas including logistics, tourism, hospitality, agriculture, livestock, and floriculture.
Overseas Pakistanis are making huge investments in GB based on the potential created by the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) to capitalize on profitable opportunities in its unexplored sectors.
According to the Director of Pak Greenland Corporation, Zulfiqar Momin, Pakistanis residing abroad are making major investments in their home country primarily due to the opportunities created by the CPEC, the government’s policies, investment-friendly initiatives, and incentives for overseas Pakistanis.
He announced that his company has decided to explore the lucrative opportunities in the tourism and agriculture sectors of GB and benefit from them.
Pak Greenland Corporation has initiated $2 million worth of projects in GB and has sent the entire capital to Pakistan through direct banking channels.
He added that the company’s products will be exported to the Xinjiang province in China via land and the agricultural commodities will be exported to the Middle East from Xinjiang via either Gwadar or Karachi.“Initiatives will also be undertaken to modernize fresh fruit, dry fruit, dairy, yak meat, and trout farming. These commodities will be exported and the revenue will help accelerate the growth of GB and strengthen Pakistan’s economy,” Momin explained.
The company has already been granted the government’s permission for the international transportation of these goods from Pakistan.
Momin emphasized that his company wants to boost GB’s tourism sector to bring it on par with international standards and enable its establishment in the world market.
