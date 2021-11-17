Comoros for stronger ties with Bangladesh to boost trade Comoros has shown keen interest to import ready-made garments and other products from Bangladesh as the African island nation would like to enhance trade and economic cooperation with Dhaka. The interest was made while visiting Comoros Foreign Minister Dhoihir Dhoulkamal called on his Bangladesh...

Comoros for stronger ties with Bangladesh to boost trade

Published: November 17, 2021 17:08:48 | Updated: November 17, 2021 18:39:44Comoros has shown keen interest to import ready-made garments and other products from Bangladesh as the African island nation would like to enhance trade and economic cooperation with Dhaka.The interest was made while visiting Comoros Foreign Minister Dhoihir Dhoulkamal called on his Bangladesh counterpart Dr. AK Abdul Momen at the State Guest House Padma in Dhaka on Wednesday.The Comoros foreign minister is visiting Dhaka for participating at 21st Indian Ocean Rim Association (IORA) Council of Ministers and related meetings, reports BSS citing a press release.During the meeting, Dhoulkamal underlined the importance of signing a trade agreement with Bangladesh.He also proposed that the Comoran officials may be trained in the natural gas exploration field at Bangladesh institutes while he showed interest in visiting some pharmaceuticals and garment industries here.Dr. Momen expressed thanks to his Comoros counterpart for his support for the chairship of Bangladesh at IORA.Bangladesh foreign minister requested the Comoran side for extending support at the candidature at the IMO and Human Rights Council.Dr. Momen mentioned that Bangladesh exports various goods to the African countries including RMG, leather, jute, and pharmaceutical products. He also proposed that there may be direct trade of goods like spices and vanilla from Comoros to Bangladesh.It was also agreed that there would be exchanges of visits between business delegations of the two countries.As IORA members States, both countries expressed intention to continue cooperation under the framework of IORA.