Communist China to increase defense spending by 7.2% ($230 billion)

China to increase defense spending by 7.2%​

  • China is set to increase defense spending this year by 7.2% to 1.56 trillion yuan ($230 billion), according to a draft released Sunday by the Ministry of Finance.
  • China’s defense budget grew by 7.1% last year to 1.45 trillion yuan.
    107202680-1677813995616-gettyimages-1247400052-China_Exported_L15_Falcon_Trainer_Aircraft_To_The_United_Arab_Em.jpeg
BEIJING — China is set to increase defense spending this year by 7.2% to 1.56 trillion yuan ($230 billion), according to a draft released Sunday by the Ministry of Finance.

China’s defense budget grew by 7.1% last year to 1.45 trillion yuan, faster than the 6.8% increase in 2021 and 6.6% climb in 2020, according to official data.

In 2019, China’s defense spending rose by 7.5% to 1.19 trillion yuan.

The U.S. government in December authorized over $800 billion in defense spending for the fiscal year that ends Sept. 30, 2023. In addition to domestic inflation, the spending plan pointed to the need to counter Chinese and Russian military capabilities.

That’s significantly higher than prior years.

In fiscal year 2022, the U.S. spent $767 billion, or 12% of its budget, on national defense, according to Treasury data. That was about 2% more than the $755 billion spent in 2021, the data showed.

China to increase defense spending by 7.2%

China's defense budget grew by 7.1% last year to 1.45 trillion yuan, faster than the 6.8% increase in 2021, according to official data.
Biden prepares largest Pentagon budget in history as spending cuts loom​

L4MLDYFGCVATVATBD2NN27JSIA.jpg

The Biden administration is preparing to ask Congress for the largest Pentagon budget in history, according to the Defense Department’s chief financial officer, as partisan squabbling over the debt ceiling raises the specter of deep cuts to the military’s funding plans.

Officials are “very close” to settling on a final topline number for the Defense Department, which the White House will include as part of its overall fiscal 2024 budget request set for release on March 9, Pentagon Comptroller Michael McCord said in an interview.

www.politico.com

Biden prepares largest Pentagon budget in history as spending cuts loom

Lawmakers have threatened defense cuts in larger battle over the debt ceiling.
www.politico.com www.politico.com
 
It's shocking! The communist country has the highest military expenditure in the world!

Screenshot_20230305_103621.jpg
 
only 1.2% of China GDP😂
China should respond to the call of the United States and raise our military spending to 2%, or $400 billion.Only in this way can meet the requirements of the United States for NATO allies.
 
only 1.2% of China GDP😂
China should respond to the call of the United States and raise our military spending to 2%, or $400 billion.Only in this way can meet the requirements of the United States for NATO allies.
You want the US to soil its pants..LOL...
 

