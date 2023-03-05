Communist China to increase defense spending by 7.2% ($230 billion)

Biden prepares largest Pentagon budget in history as spending cuts loom​

Biden prepares largest Pentagon budget in history as spending cuts loom Lawmakers have threatened defense cuts in larger battle over the debt ceiling.

The Biden administration is preparing to ask Congress for the largest Pentagon budget in history, according to the Defense Department’s chief financial officer, as partisan squabbling over the debt ceiling raises the specter of deep cuts to the military’s funding plans.Officials are “very close” to settling on a final topline number for the Defense Department, which the White House will include as part of its overall fiscal 2024 budget request set for release on March 9, Pentagon Comptroller Michael McCord said in an interview.