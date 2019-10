OsmanAli98 said: ↑ Click to expand...

300,000 citizens including women and children in South Capital 南京 Nanjing were slaughtered.

The government party KMT by that time was deeply corrupted and incapable. Those cowards gave up their capital and left their citizens including women and children behind. Now the KMT even lost people's support in their little nest - Taiwan.



While no matter how you see CCP or stuffed by western propaganda, CCP is a tough nationalist party, and very competent.



Government of the people, by the people, for the people, shall not perish from the Earth. That's my definition of True Democracy.



In my definition,

US is democracy only by name. US is Capitalist Oligarchy actually, dominated by billionaires.



The more I learn the west, the more I disgust their value and hypocrisy.