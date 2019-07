Communalism in India has an impact on Bangladesh: Imtiaz Ahmed

Mizanur Rahman Khan | Update: 17:07, Jul 04, 2019



Prothom Alo: Is Bangladesh tilting towards China?



Imtiaz Ahmed: It is mainly for economic reasons. Bangladesh will not join any alliance which has security and military significance. China has huge capital, which the western world doesn’t have. Those who want to win polls every five years have to show big development. Big investment will be needed in infrastructure if we want to achieve 10 per cent GDP. China has become the single biggest business partner of India. In 2018, the highest number of Indian students for the first time went to China instead of UK. Most of them are of science studies. So a quality change will come in relations between China and India in the next ten years. At this moment, India needs America. Modi says he is tilting towards China-Russia. Although India is indifferent to SAARC due to Pakistan, India and Pakistan actively participated in Shanghai Cooperation.

