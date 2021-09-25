What's new

Communal purge with in the ranks of indian military is around the corner

The aspect, which was somewhat concealed, is coming in open. Muslims don't have any place in India, unless they fight for their rights. Bashing Pakistan and Quaid e Azam wouldn't do.
 
It's not just about muslims but no christian or Sikh soldier would volunteer to be a part of an official oath taking ceremony where he's forced to take vow of other than his own God
 
It seems that, in near future, every Indian soldier would be required to have an annual bath in "Gau Mootra". :lol:
Yes. Still, in Indian army, Sikhs and Christians are far better placed than Muslims. See the religions of their past Chiefs.
 
Yes but they've been pledging alligeince to the constitution and not to their or anyone elses Diety
 
I am alluding to another aspect، which is discrimination against Muslims, as far as selection and promotion in military is concerned. This has been there since 1947.
 
@Mentee, I watched the vid when @Goenitz posted it yesterday other than the interview by Karan Thapar of another former officer HS Panag also about this incident and two others. Goenitz, can you link that post ?

Today morning I was watching ABP News' talk show on the Modi trip to America and there was GD Bakshi and another general. There was a Pakistani guest as well and he of course was not allowed to have his say often by the notorious anchor Rubika Liyaquat. The other general was quite rude to the Pakistani guest.

Unfortunately, Bakshi and this other person seem to have their reach even in the army. HS Panag spoke more on this in his interview.

Yes, that is the contradiction.
 
