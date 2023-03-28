What's new

Communal hatred Inside India at pre-partition levels

hussain0216

hussain0216

May 29, 2012
K

KaiserX

Apr 6, 2019
Let it be destroyed from the inside.

If the end result will be the Balkanization of India into multiple pieces then why just sit on the sidelines vs. active involvements leading to the same results much sooner.

We have actively look into that and ask the pros vs cons of each

No active involvement mean that millions of lives will be lost for Muslims, sikhs, christians. Kashmiris, Punjabis which are ethnically more close to most of paks population will face the brunt of this.

Active involvement means that millions of lives would be saved but would mean Pakistan will have to fight out a short-long term war annexing Kashmir/Punjab/Rajasathan.

But then there is involvement with plausible deniability. Pak could actively support Kashmiris and Punjabi militant groups similar to how India did for mukti bahini. Large scale camps would be set up, weapons supplied directly by Pakistan military as well as training/logistics/hospital facilities. This is a wild card because India is most likely to strike these facilities in which case Pakistan would reply to every instance vs a few of its own similar to 2019. At some level the Indians back off and Pak goes back to continually support at a large scale until objective is achieved.
 
El Sidd

El Sidd

Apr 5, 2017
None of India's neighbouring countries utter a single word to condemn such heinous mass violence in India due either financial blackmail or military might. The horrendous humanitarian crisis will first directly affect these neighbouring countries if not already such as refugee crisis in Bangladesh or Indian aggression on Pakistan as a deflection.

The world's conscience has been reduced to 1930s level of self interest. It is stark contrast to the world fast track on globalization just mere a decade ago.
 

