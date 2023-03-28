Communal hatred Inside India at pre-partition levels

Let it be destroyed from the inside.



If the end result will be the Balkanization of India into multiple pieces then why just sit on the sidelines vs. active involvements leading to the same results much sooner.



We have actively look into that and ask the pros vs cons of each



No active involvement mean that millions of lives will be lost for Muslims, sikhs, christians. Kashmiris, Punjabis which are ethnically more close to most of paks population will face the brunt of this.



Active involvement means that millions of lives would be saved but would mean Pakistan will have to fight out a short-long term war annexing Kashmir/Punjab/Rajasathan.



But then there is involvement with plausible deniability. Pak could actively support Kashmiris and Punjabi militant groups similar to how India did for mukti bahini. Large scale camps would be set up, weapons supplied directly by Pakistan military as well as training/logistics/hospital facilities. This is a wild card because India is most likely to strike these facilities in which case Pakistan would reply to every instance vs a few of its own similar to 2019. At some level the Indians back off and Pak goes back to continually support at a large scale until objective is achieved.