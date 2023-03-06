What's new

Communal clashes in Meerut, India during Holi celebrations

At least six people were injured as members of two communities pelted stones at each other over a minor dispute in the Harinagar area in Uttar Pradesh's Meerut on Sunday evening, police said.

Two youths were collecting donations for Holi celebrations when they entered into a scuffle with Muslim youths after they allegedly made derogatory remarks on them.

In no time, the argument escalated and members of both communities started pelting stones at each other, Senior Superintendent of Police, Rohit Singh Sajwan, told PTI.

Six people were injured in the stone pelting and the situation was brought under control, he said.

Police have been deployed in the area under Brahmapuri police station limit to ensure law and order.

I remember a time during Diwali celebrations muslim children stood and watched the fireworks inside the mandir carpark.
The hindu and muslims had mutual respect and tolerance for each other. This was in the 90s in UK.
 
The problem is that it is very easy to break that harmony in seconds, we all saw what went down in Leicester.
 
Indian Muslims have been at the receiving end of this hindutva nonsense

They have just realised they can't live with this crap forever,, so ghettoisation is starting, now that's not normally a great thing but Indian Muslims population is in hundreds of millions and they have the numbers to support themselves and whilst Hindus can boycott them, they can also boycott Hindus


And they are not too open to Hindus entering Muslim areas to carry out these religious processions with Hindu mobs targeting Indian Muslims



India's isolated Muslim populations may come under attack and even under pressure may break but over all the population will grow and create large Muslim areas to defend
 
That was due to a new immigrant minority comnubity from Daman, Gujurat India. They came from Portugal and settled in Leicester.
They initiated intimidation, bullying harassment tactics targetting the indian muslim community which later caused trouble.
 
The strong point of the Hindutva is their unity and determination. They are very active and have the backing of the army elites, media (Bollywood) police and politicians. They have the will ton influence the masses and cause mass unrest and difficulty for the muslims of India.
 

