Communal clashes in Meerut, India during Holi celebrations

At least six people were injured as members of two communities pelted stones at each other over a minor dispute in the Harinagar area in Uttar Pradesh's Meerut on Sunday evening, police said.
Two youths were collecting donations for Holi celebrations when they entered into a scuffle with Muslim youths after they allegedly made derogatory remarks on them.
In no time, the argument escalated and members of both communities started pelting stones at each other, Senior Superintendent of Police, Rohit Singh Sajwan, told PTI.
Six people were injured in the stone pelting and the situation was brought under control, he said.
Police have been deployed in the area under Brahmapuri police station limit to ensure law and order.
6 injured as 2 groups clash, pelt stones after dispute over Holi donations in Meerut
