Commonwealth games 2022 - Pakistan’s medals

Not watching but gives some hope of a better performance during the Olympics in 2024 than the many pathetic past ones. We have not won a single medal in the Olympics since 1992!The potential is all there (in most sports that have somewhat of an public interest) the problem as usual is infrastructure, money, professionalism and an unhealthy obsession when it comes to cricket (I personally never understood this as I find the sport incredibly boring) which gets almost all of the attention.