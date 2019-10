Indian Liberals: Writes against Pakistan in Indian media Pakistani Liberals: Writes against Pakistan in Indian media



Indian Liberals: Bring up Balochistan, Shia, Ahmedi every time Indian atrocities on its minorities are discussed



Pakistani Liberals: Bring up Balochistan, Shia, Ahmedi every time Indian atrocities on its minorities are discussed



Indian Liberals: Vilify Pakistan on every International platform

Pakistani Liberals: Vilify Pakistan on every International platform



Indian Liberals: Think India is a secular democratic utopia Pakistani Liberals: Think India is a secular democratic utopia





Indian Liberals: Provide support to Indian fascists

Pakistani Liberals: Provide support to Indian fascists Indian



Liberals: props for the Indian fascists

Pakistani Liberals: props for the Indian fascists



Indian Liberals: work as enablers and cheerleaders of infamous Islamophobes

Pakistani Liberals: work as enablers and cheerleaders of infamous Islamophobes