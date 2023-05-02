What's new

Committee constituted to probe Najam Saqib's audio leak

Najam.jpg

The National assembly (NA) constituted a parliamentary committee to probe the audio leaks of the former chief justice Saqib Nisar’s son Najam Saqib, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

As per details, the resolution seeking the constitution of a parliamentary committee to probe the alleged audio leaks of former chief justice Saqib Nisar’s son Najam Saqib was presented before the National Assembly.

The bill was approved by the national assembly and the committee was directed to complete the investigation within the allocated time.


The member of the national assembly from JUI-F Shahida Akhtar Ali said the committee should seek help from the concerned department in order to conduct an investigation of Najam Saqib and a forensic inquiry of the audio leak should also be carried out.

Read more: NEW AUDIO OF EX-CJP SAQIB NISAR’S SON DISCUSSING ELECTION TICKETS SURFACES

Earlier, an alleged audio leak of the former Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Saqib Nisar’s son Najam Saqib and PTI ticket holder emerged online.

In the first part of the audio leak, Najam Saqib and PTI ticket-holder Abuzar Chaddhar can be heard talking about tickets while the second part comprises a call recording between Najam and Mian Uzair.

In the leaked audio clip, the person believed to be Saqib Nisar’s son can purportedly be heard discussing the distribution of PTI tickets with the party’s candidate from the PP-137 constituency.
