Crystal-Clear said: Mulk puri trah ghulami mey dhakela ja raha ha.

Iska kiya karey bhai? Click to expand...

Dear, let us all not try to be the first to win, ``Malka-e-Jazbat'' award.If army interferes, we complain, if it doesn't, we blame and lose hope.The COAS is repeatedly making efforts to find some amicable solution to the crisis.In the meantime, why should we lower our guard.So far, all are assumptions, we are not even sure who wrote that letter.