Commission I Receives Iranian Ambassador 'Courtesy Call'



13-01-2021 / COMMISSION I

Chairman of Commission I of the Indonesian Parliament, Meutya Hafid, received afrom the Iranian Ambassador to Indonesia Mohammad Khoush Heikal Azad virtually at the DPR RI Building, Senayan, Wednesday (13/01/2020). This online meeting was also attended by members of Commission I DPR RI Rachel Sayyidina Maryam (F-Gerindra) and Farah Puteri Nahlia (F-PAN).During the meeting, Commission I of the Indonesian Parliament and the Iranian Ambassador exchanged views on the 71 years of bilateral relations between Indonesia and Iran. Meutya appreciated the cooperation and bilateral relations between the two countries. According to him, Iran has close relations with Indonesia in various fields.He believes that as a fellow Muslim country, bilateral relations are increasingly advanced. "And this must be increased more in the coming years. Especially in the era of the pandemic, global and bilateral cooperation is very important to overcome the Covid-19 pandemic," said Meutya.This politician from the Golkar Party faction also reminded that vaccine procurement cooperation must be in line with the multilateralism mechanism and uphold international solidarity to stop the pace of the Covid-19 pandemic.Ambassador Azad also appreciated Indonesia's role in international forums, including the UN Security Council which prioritizes the principles of multilateralism in a global order. Expanding relations and partnerships with Indonesia is a priority for Iran amid the development of unilateralism.On that occasion, Ambassador Azad expressed his deep condolences for the crash of the Sriwijaya Air SJ 182 aircraft in the waters of the Thousand Islands, DKI Jakarta. Ambassador Azad also invited a webinar initiated by the Iranian Parliament with the theme "Supporting Palestine and the Legitimate Rights of Palestinians on the Occasion of Gaza Day".Regarding Ambassador Azad's invitation, Meutya confirmed that Commission I of the Indonesian Parliament would send representatives to the webinar which will be held on January 18. According to him, this webinar is important to support Palestinian independence and the rights of the Palestinian people.The two parties agreed that the webinar would be used as a means of finding a solution to realizing an independent Palestine which was the concern of the two countries. "Indonesia is committed to Palestinian independence because this is one of the priorities of Indonesia's foreign policy," concluded Meutya.