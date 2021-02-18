Commerce Advisor Asks for Speedy GI Registration of Pakistani Products
Posted 2 seconds ago by ProPK Staff
A meeting was chaired by the Advisor to the Prime Minister on Commerce and Investment, Abdul Razak Dawood, to discuss issues of registration of Geographical Indications (GI) on a priority basis.
The meeting was attended by Secretary Commerce and Chairman Intellectual Property Organization of Pakistan (IPO).
The Advisor was informed that, after the registration of rice, the Pink Rock Salt will be registered on fast-track. For this, a Registrant would be designated with the approval of the Federal Cabinet.
Dawood expressed satisfaction at the progress made and reiterated the importance of the registration of various products as GIs. He said that the registration of GI Products will serve as a potential economic tool to promote and enhance the national and international trade of Pakistan.
Prompt registration will protect the GIs of Pakistan and eradicate the possibility of violation of GI products.
He advised the Ministry of Commerce to double its efforts for registration of potential products as GI on a priority basis.
