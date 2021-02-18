What's new

Commerce Advisor Asks for Speedy GI Registration of Pakistani Products

A meeting was chaired by the Advisor to the Prime Minister on Commerce and Investment, Abdul Razak Dawood, to discuss issues of registration of Geographical Indications (GI) on a priority basis.


The meeting was attended by Secretary Commerce and Chairman Intellectual Property Organization of Pakistan (IPO).
The Advisor was informed that, after the registration of rice, the Pink Rock Salt will be registered on fast-track. For this, a Registrant would be designated with the approval of the Federal Cabinet.

Dawood expressed satisfaction at the progress made and reiterated the importance of the registration of various products as GIs. He said that the registration of GI Products will serve as a potential economic tool to promote and enhance the national and international trade of Pakistan.

Prompt registration will protect the GIs of Pakistan and eradicate the possibility of violation of GI products.

He advised the Ministry of Commerce to double its efforts for registration of potential products as GI on a priority basis.

The Advisor was informed that, after the registration of rice, the Pink Rock Salt will be registered on fast-track.
Finally a good Newsss for us Pakistanis :pakistan::enjoy:

& a bad News for our eastern neighbour 😂 No more labels of Made in India 😂

Thank You mOdi & ind Gov for The Claim of GI in Europe for Basmati Rice, At least Our Govt of Pak came into Action After The Ind Gov Claim of GI on Basmati Rice in EU, Now we can return the Favor in form of Himalyan Pink Salt (GI) & Ind Gov cannot do anything about it + also you will not get the GI for Basmati Rice in Europe 😂
 
