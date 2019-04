Source



Opening salvos not batsmen

What we are witnessing is a recycling of relics with a questionable past. The mantra of the most significant ‘devaluation for exports’ and many others clichés never yielded results. It seems that at least for some time, Pakistan is set to endure more of the same. The damage caused by these men will take decades to recover.

The indecisiveness melted markets and devalued currency. Most importantly, did the government take Chinese into confidence?

Why is IMF interested in this now when it ignored it during the two interventions in 2008 and 2013?

Though the demand appears straightforward, it is actually opaque, laden with many implication.

Pakistan has amongst the world’s largest deposits of gold spread from Chitral to Taftan. Due to lack of vigilance, some of it is being stolen by influential individuals and foreign countries operating in the area. If Pakistan takes off on its own terms, gold will be the major strength. The eyes are therefore on Gold.

Pakistan successfully outlived the 13 years sanctions in 80s and 90s because this economy thrived. Pakistan’s unregulated and parallel economy provides subsistence to Pakistan’s majority. Right now neither the state nor industry and manufacturing sectors provide this relief. Striking at the heart of this unregulated economy will have many implications.

The engines that power it are home led growth through better agriculture at grass roots and not subsidies for agriculture industries. This aspect needs immediate attention. The next is small scale manufacturing and value addition duplicating as import substitution and exports. This sector also needs immediate attention. Together, these indigenous opening slots can lead Pakistan into a very healthy growth trajectory. These are positions where opening batsmen are direly needed.

The final question remains. If the government continues to pursue policies framed by bloated advisory groups and advisors, will this undocumented economy (with no tangible data) thrive or cause poverty. If it is suffocated, there will be abject poverty. But given historical precedence, it will survive the crises by wriggling out of state and international controls.