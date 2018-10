That is, at least on one measure, of “median wealth per adult”.



According to Credit Suisse, the median or “middle” Australian adult alive today has accumulated $US191,453 in wealth (assets minus debts).



On that number, we’ve just pipped at the post-Credit Suisse’s home country, with the average Swiss adult sitting on $US183,339 in wealth.



The chalet-loving nation still retains a comfortable lead, however, in average terms. The average Swiss adult has wealth of $US530,240 compared with our $US411,060 – which still puts us in second place globally, just ahead of the US.

