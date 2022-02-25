What's new

Comment: ISI operatives directed to stay away from politics

muhammadhafeezmalik

muhammadhafeezmalik

According to sources, DG ISI Lt Gen Nadeem Anjum has made it clear to all officials that no interference in politics would henceforth be tolerated​


In a major development, operatives of the country’s top intelligence agency – the Inter Services Intelligence (ISI) -- have been strictly directed to stay away from politics.



Informed sources say that the incumbent DG ISI, Lt Gen Nadeem Anjum, has made it clear to all officials of the ISI that no interference in politics and political matters would henceforth be tolerated. It is said that soon after his appointment as the top spymaster of the country, Gen Nadeem conveyed his thoughts to all the senior officials of the ISI.

Unfortunately, the ISI --which is seen as the first line of defence for Pakistan-- has been the focus of controversies in the past for having been used for political engineering. For the same reason, the agency has always been the topic of discussion for political parties and the media. The unauthorised political role of the agency, which otherwise is doing a wonderful job for the defence and security of Pakistan, has dented the reputation of the ISI.

The incumbent DG ISI is said to have decided soon after he assumed his new assignment to keep the institution away from politics in order to steer clear from unnecessary controversies and remain focused on its prime job.

Retired Lt General Amjad Shoaib, when contacted, said that he has no direct information about this development but keeping in view the profile and past record of the incumbent DG ISI, he believed that such instructions must have been issued. General Shoaib said that what he knows about the DG ISI is that he is a non-political person.

General Shoaib said that keeping in view the past controversies surrounding the agency, it was a good decision on the part of the incumbent to stay away from politics.

In the recent past, some opposition political leaders have been complaining about the political interference of some ISI officials. During the last few decades, the agency has been repeatedly used, mostly by military dictators, in political wheeling-dealings and the making and breaking of political parties and governments.

For the same reason, there has been a constant demand that the agency should not be dragged into politics and its political role must be ended. In recent years, many opposition political parties and their leaders have complained about the agency’s interference in politics.

It was earlier reported by this newspaper that following his appointment as DG ISI, Lt Gen Nadeem Anjum had conveyed to all the concerned authorities not to release to the media his pictures or video footage taken during official meetings. As a welcome result, none of his pictures or video footage taken during official meetings has so far been published or shown on TV channels.

Although the present DG ISI’s approach and his initiative will help avoid dragging the institution into unnecessary controversies for now, it is not clear how to make it a permanent feature.

Over three decades back, a high-level commission -- the Air Chief Marshal Zulfiqar Ali Khan Commission -- was set up by the then government of Benazir Bhutto to evolve a system for the agencies’ oversight but no government could get the recommendations of the body implemented. In the absence of an oversight system, these agencies in the past have been involved in politics, in the making and breaking of governments and political parties.

The Zulfiqar Ali Khan Commission had recommended a two-tier oversight mechanism for the spy agencies, including the ISI and the IB. However, the proposed system remained unimplemented. The commission had recommended the formation of a prime minister-led National Security Council and the setting up of a Joint Intelligence Committee to ensure that the intelligence agencies operate within the parameters of their respective legal and constitutional mandate.

khansaheeb

khansaheeb

Officially that has always been the position of our agencies but unofficially they have stepped in to save Pakistan from collapse. The primary goal of ISI is to defend Pakistan both from internal and external hostile forces that affect the defense of the country. Of course some politicians would want a toothless ISI so that they (the politicians) can freely loot and sell the country to the highest bidder with no accountability and impoverish the people further. If it wasn't for the ISI Pakistan would be a failed state, under Indian control like Bangladesh, with foreign bases scattered all around the country and the country at brink of civil war. Pakistan would have no nukes and little industry and no future. CPEC would have remained a dream and Pakistan in the doldrums of the third world.

People of Pakistan have full confidence in ISI and applaud the challenges they have overcome and the victories they have achieved. ISI should maintain their independent goals and strategies to keep Pakistan safe from internal and external hostile threats free of influence from corrupt politicians.
 
GumNaam

GumNaam

truck ki laal batti for the opposition, nothing more.
 
fitpOsitive

fitpOsitive

khansaheeb said:
Officially that has always been the position of our agencies but unofficially they have stepped in to save Pakistan from collapse.
Click to expand...
Their interference destroyed the natural evolution of Pakistani politics. They always pushed people to do left right. So a big no from my side. If people don't want to live together then they should be freed, that's pretty much it.

khansaheeb said:
People of Pakistan have full confidence in ISI and applaud the challenges they have overcome and the victories they have achieved. ISI should maintain their independent goals and strategies to keep Pakistan safe from internal and external hostile threats free of influence from corrupt politicians.
Click to expand...
No we don't have. ISI is as corrupt as any other agency. Agencies should focus on their work. In fact everyone should.
 

