seek Chinese investment to produce in Pakistan

.

four key criteria that should be met in all trade agreements.

domestic employment; value-added exports,

import substitution;

broadly neutral impact on tax revenues,

In no FTA to date (nor, to the best of public information, in any currently being negotiated) has Pakistan factored any of these objectives in a clear and explicit manner.

not targeted or measured is not managed.

focus has primarily been on exports and that too of commodities, such as cotton and yarn, which importing countries, especially China, add value to, resulting in added competition for our own finished products in key markets like the EU and USA.

Certainly the impact on jobs is never clearly mentioned as an objective in its own right.

result is wholesale export of jobs in industries like footwear, imports of which have tripled since 2006, with 90 per cent coming from China. Raw and intermediate materials for shoes are subjected to the same import duty as the finished product. Regulatory duty on raw and intermediate items has further undermined local production.

Manufacturing’s role in the economy in Pakistan has declined over the years and its growth is well below India, Bangladesh and Vietnam

The country is rapidly losing its share in world exports, whilst Bangladesh more than doubled its share in the last 15 years.

socio-economic policy should be livelihoods for the three million people that reach the age of employment each year in Pakistan.

market of over 200 million people provides domestic manufacturing and service industries the opportunity to acquire scale and become competitive

Pakistan can reduce its reliance on imports and find markets for value-added exports abroad.

will require that we address some of the fundamental fault lines in the economy

energy at costs competitive with countries like Bangladesh; a realistic exchange rate; level playing field with the informal sector; more equitable and broader tax base; cascading tariffs that promote manufacturing over heavily under-invoiced commercial imports; fiscal policy which facilitates capital formation, accumulation and consolidation; and tax rates which encourage more transparent corporate structures over unincorporated entities.

Pakistan’s agriculture, livestock and dairy potential is vast but yield and quality are below global standards.

The government’s support price for sugar-cane and wheat results in uneconomic surpluses of both sugar and wheat, at the expense of cotton, which the textile industry needs for value-added exports.

An FDI policy that does not differentiate in favour of net job creation, export generation, import substitution, infrastructure investment and the induction of technology, will lead only to short term gains, more than offset by long term repatriation.

maximizes jobs, leads to value-added exports and import substitution and has a positive and sustained impact on net tax revenue and foreign exchange flows.

Industry needs long term policies to promote transformation rather than short term transactional packages.

buy water from private suppliers often, produce their own power, arrange for their own security

manufacturing, which represents 13.5pc of GDP is subjected to 58pc of the direct tax burden.

polices of different ministries work in their respective silos, sometimes even at variance from each other, to the confusion, complexity and detriment of industry

tendency to pursue short-term rather than long-term objectives

When leading global powers prioritise employment in their own countries, Pakistan, in its current stage of development, can least afford to outsource jobs. We should not become a nation of traders.