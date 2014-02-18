What's new

Commanding Officer, Family Among 7 Killed in Militant Attack in Manipur

Initial reports suggest that Manipur-based People’s Liberation Army could be behind the attack. (Representational Image: ANI)

Initial reports suggest that Manipur-based People’s Liberation Army could be behind the attack. (Representational Image: ANI)

An Army officer, along with his wife and son, were killed in a militant attack in Manipur on Saturday, while three injured were taken to Behiang Primary Health Centre.

Four soldiers and the commanding officer of 46 Assam Rifles along with his son and wife were killed in an ambush by militants in Manipur’s Singhat on Saturday. Three injured in the incident were taken to Behiang Primary Health Centre. Initial reports suggest that Manipur-based People’s Liberation Army could be behind the attack.

The commanding officer has been identified as Colonel Viplav Tripathi. Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh said that the perpetrators would be “brought to justice". “Strongly condemn the cowardly attack on a convoy of 46 AR which has reportedly killed few personnel including the CO & his family at CCpur today. The State forces & Para military are already on their job to track down the militants," he tweeted.









(details awaited)
Commanding Officer, Family Among 7 Killed in Militant Attack in Manipur (news18.com)
 
Zarvan said:
My question is what was his family doing close to border. Yes civilians should not be targeted but how his family reached border.
Click to expand...
Brother this is border town not exactly border and quite often if posting is for long term officer allowed to keep their families in garrison.
 
Very sad but not alarming.
Casualties in entire North East are at a
record low.
Only 3 Security forces casualties before this incident so far in 2021.
 
