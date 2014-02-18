Commanding Officer, Family Among 7 Killed in Militant Attack in Manipur

An Army officer, along with his wife and son, were killed in a militant attack in Manipur on Saturday, while three injured were taken to Behiang Primary Health Centre.

Initial reports suggest that Manipur-based People’s Liberation Army could be behind the attack. (Representational Image: ANI)Four soldiers and the commanding officer of 46 Assam Rifles along with his son and wife were killed in an ambush by militants in Manipur’s Singhat on Saturday. Three injured in the incident were taken to Behiang Primary Health Centre. Initial reports suggest that Manipur-based People’s Liberation Army could be behind the attack.The commanding officer has been identified as Colonel Viplav Tripathi. Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh said that the perpetrators would be “brought to justice". “Strongly condemn the cowardly attack on a convoy of 46 AR which has reportedly killed few personnel including the CO & his family at CCpur today. The State forces & Para military are already on their job to track down the militants," he tweeted.Read all the Latest News Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook Twitter and Telegram