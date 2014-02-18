Initial reports suggest that Manipur-based People’s Liberation Army could be behind the attack. (Representational Image: ANI)
An Army officer, along with his wife and son, were killed in a militant attack in Manipur on Saturday, while three injured were taken to Behiang Primary Health Centre.
- LAST UPDATED:NOVEMBER 13, 2021, 14:45 IST
The commanding officer has been identified as Colonel Viplav Tripathi. Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh said that the perpetrators would be “brought to justice". “Strongly condemn the cowardly attack on a convoy of 46 AR which has reportedly killed few personnel including the CO & his family at CCpur today. The State forces & Para military are already on their job to track down the militants," he tweeted.
(details awaited)
Commanding Officer, Family Among 7 Killed in Militant Attack in Manipur (news18.com)