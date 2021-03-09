What's new

Commander warns US lawmakers about China’s growing military strength in Indo-Pacific

Unable to match the pace of China’s military budget increases, the Pentagon needs to restructure and work more closely with allies to improve efficiency and otherwise counter Beijing’s growing assertiveness, the nation’s top Pacific naval commander told Congress on Tuesday.

Comments by Admiral Philip Davidson, head of the US Indo-Pacific Command, follow China’s announced 6.8 per cent increase in its 2021 military budget and President Xi Jinping’s urging on Tuesday that the People’s Liberation Army (PLA) be “prepared to respond” to complex and difficult security challenges.

In comparison, the US military budget, which is more than twice as large as China’s, has risen less than 1 per cent over 2020 levels.


Commander warns US lawmakers about China’s growing strength in Indo-Pacific

Admiral Philip Davidson says a key to Washington’s efforts to counter China is the Quad: the alliance between the US, Japan, India and Australia.
No. Translation = China is growing stronger by the day and if things keep going they way they are
they will
, they're going to be able to squash us like bugs.
Nope, translation is money, money, money. in mid 2000s USAF purposly lost red flag to India when congress was about to shut down the raptor and F35 thinking they were too ahead of its time and were too expensive.

Then they went to congress and said india beat us with russian made jets so need to keep those programs up to keep our edge
 
Yes, we are not superior. China will own all our bases with 70% of their naval assets being from the 70s and 80s. Think about China's assets like fashion, they coming back in style fiercely from the 70s/80s :yes4:
 
Nope, translation is money, money, money. in mid 2000s USAF purposly lost red flag to India when congress was about to shut down the raptor and F35 thinking they were too ahead of its time and were too expensive.

Then they went to congress and said india beat us with russian made jets so need to keep those programs up to keep our edge
And the “bomber and missile gap” relative to the Soviets that never existed.
 
