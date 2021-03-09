Commander warns US lawmakers about China’s growing military strength in Indo-Pacific

Commander warns US lawmakers about China’s growing strength in Indo-Pacific Admiral Philip Davidson says a key to Washington’s efforts to counter China is the Quad: the alliance between the US, Japan, India and Australia.

Unable to match the pace of China’s military budget increases, the Pentagon needs to restructure and work more closely with allies to improve efficiency and otherwise counter Beijing’s growing assertiveness, the nation’s top Pacific naval commander told Congress on Tuesday.Comments by Admiral Philip Davidson, head of the US Indo-Pacific Command, follow China’s announced 6.8 per cent increase in its 2021 military budget and President Xi Jinping’s urging on Tuesday that the People’s Liberation Army (PLA) be “prepared to respond” to complex and difficult security challenges.In comparison, the US military budget, which is more than twice as large as China’s, has risen less than 1 per cent over 2020 levels.