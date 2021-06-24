What's new

Commander Turkish Land Forces General Umit DUNDAR, in Pakistan

His Excellency General Umit DUNDAR, Commander Turkish Land Forces called on General Qamar Javed Bajwa, Chief of Army Staff (COAS) at GHQ, today. During the meeting, matters of mutual and professional interest with special emphasis on defence and security collaboration between the two brotherly countries were discussed.

COAS said that we highly value our brotherly relations with Turkey which are deeply rooted in history and entrenched in our cultural and religious affinities. Both sides agreed to further optimize military to military ties particularly in training and counter-terrorism domains.

The visiting dignitary appreciated Pakistan Army's role for regional peace and stability and contributions towards defeating terrorism. Earlier on arrival, Commander Turkish Land Forces was also presented with a Guard of Honour by a smartly turned out military contingent.
 
Pakistan, Turkey agree to enhance military ties


Pakistan, Turkey agree to enhance military ties

The Commander Turkish Land Forces General Ümit DÜNDAR met General Qamar Javed Bajwa, Chief of Army Staff (COAS) at GHQ, Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said on Monday.

Matters of mutual and professional interest with special emphasis on defence and security collaboration between the two brotherly countries were discussed during the meeting.

General Qamar Javed Bajwa said Pakistan highly valued its brotherly relations with Turkey which were deeply rooted in history and entrenched in bilateral cultural and religious affinities.

The visiting dignitary lauded Pakistan Army’s role for regional peace and stability and contributions towards defeating terrorism.

Earlier on arrival, Commander Turkish Land Forces was also presented with a Guard of Honour by a smartly turned out military contingent.
 
