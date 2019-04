D

Royal Air Force

uring the meeting, matters of mutual interest and regional situation were discussed, the military’s media wing Inter Services Public Relations ( ISPR ) said.The chief of theof Oman appreciated the Pakistan Army’s efforts towards peace and stability in the region, ISPR added.Earlier this week, the commander Royal Air Force of Oman also called on Naval Chief Admiral Zafar Mahmood Abbasi and later Air Chief Marshal Mujahid Anwar Khan.The two Air Force dignitaries agreed to further augment the bilateral defence cooperation between the their countries.Air Vice Marshal Al-Obaidani lauded the professionalism and achievements of Pakistan Air Force. While, the Pakistani Air chief offered support and cooperation in the field of aviation and military training to the Royal Air Force of Oman.