Commander of the UAE Navy: We are able to protect the interests of the state in all seas

Why 5 or 6 years..??Soon there will be coastal missiles from Halcon in service Inshallah the next 5 or 6 years.
It is in very early development according to a defense reporter the engine and seeker head are not developed yet. This is just a mockup naturally it takes a long time for defense projects.Why 5 or 6 years..??
It is understandable.. but not in this case..if a whole warplane designed from scratch is able to fly in 7 or 8 years.. it is not possible for a cruise missile to take 5 or 6 years.. while 90% of its components are already made..It is in very early development according to a defense reporter the engine and seeker head are not developed yet. This is just a mockup naturally it takes a long time for defense projects.
Well I suppose it isn't just production there is tests, certification, integration, and other steps that must be completed before. It could be sped up by using already built components off the shelf though like an engine, and seeker.It is understandable.. but not in this case..if a whole warplane designed from scratch is able to fly in 7 or 8 years.. it is not possible for a cruise missile to take 5 or 6 years.. while 90% of its components are already made..
Protecting a commercial ship that isn't UAE owned in a crowded Gulf from a likely drone strike which is hard to intercept.what a comment . last ship was attacked on UAE coast was some 18 days ago . talking tall claims while can not protect next to his door .
Israeli-owned ship attacked off UAE coastJERUSALEM: An Israeli-operated ship was attacked Tuesday off the UAE opposite the Iranian coast, Israeli media said, in the latest apparent escalation between the Jewish state and the Islamic republic. Security sources, quoted by Israel's Channel 12 television, said the vessel Hyperion Ray was...www.arabnews.com
ohhh really sir ? then what dozens of navies doing near yemen and somalia ? this is the real job of navy to keep lines open at peace and war . and he is claiming all seas . BS talks only . what is more interest then sea line to be opened and protected . in fact he give this statement after UAE navy failed to protest waters many timesProtecting a commercial ship that isn't UAE owned in a crowded Gulf.
You made fool of yourself here.. That is called International waterswhat a comment . last ship was attacked on UAE coast was some 18 days ago . talking tall claims while can not protect next to his door .
you may be fooling yourself more . because international waters start from 40km from coastYou made fool of yourself here.. That is called International waters
This got even more confusing on your end... You do know that the EEZ is fuking International waters and people can move in it as they please.. you are confusing EEZ with territorial waters.. Educate yourself.. You shouldn't expect people to take their time out to educate you on PDF.. Territorial waters is 12 mil from the coast. You can't touch anyone in the EEZ if their passing thru and there is freedom of movementyou may be fooling yourself more . because international waters start from 40km from coast
it was in UAE EEZ a fool can not protect his EEZ and will protect in all seas kid do you have capacity to protect interests of UAE in panama or south china waters lolllz
Again, do you not realize how much traffic goes in the Gulf? There are hundreds of ships in the Gulf at all times and monitoring them all would be impossible.you may be fooling yourself more . because international waters start from 40km from coast
it was in UAE EEZ a fool can not protect his EEZ and will protect in all seas kid do you have capacity to protect interests of UAE in panama or south china waters lolllz
