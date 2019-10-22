What's new

Commander of the UAE Navy: We are able to protect the interests of the state in all seas

Philip the Arab

Philip the Arab

SENIOR MEMBER
Oct 26, 2018
6,095
6
5,288
Country
Jordan
Location
United States
Soon there will be coastal missiles from Halcon in service Inshallah the next 5 or 6 years.


1620013750371.png



1620013757379.png


Range covered with only 1 battery

1620013798355.png
 
The SC

The SC

ELITE MEMBER
Feb 13, 2012
21,039
19
22,139
Country
Canada
Location
Canada
More so..

Providing homemade coastal defense (HAS-250), with its distinctive range and advanced specifications, basically means neutralizing the large, hostile warships ... which means giving the Emirati naval vessels greater comfort at work ..



https://pbs.twimg.com/media/Eu7Xw7jWgBENENR?format=jpg&name=small


There is also coastal defense with guided missiles of the type ALAS-C, which has been shown as an integrated coastal defense battery .. Successful Emirati-Serbian cooperation.



And ALAS-S
nimr alas 640 001



There is also another system in which the Emirati Gulf Arrows and MBDA, which is based on Marte missiles, cooperated ... also as an integrated system ...



Apparently, it can operate two types of missiles - Marte and Exocet




There is also a lighter system based on local Tair missiles, or LogIR, ..It is intended for FIAC defense ...



These are land / coastal systems .. As for other capabilities available in ships + helicopters + drones, etc. .. these are added as additional layers of defense ..

Emirati capabilities are distinguished and still developing ...
Philip the Arab said:
Soon there will be coastal missiles from Halcon in service Inshallah the next 5 or 6 years.


View attachment 739674


View attachment 739675

Range covered with only 1 battery

View attachment 739676
Click to expand...
Why 5 or 6 years..??
 
J

Jobless Jack

FULL MEMBER
Aug 12, 2012
1,533
0
1,813
UAE is an underestimated power in the Arabian peninsula

Saudi gets the attention , but in my opinion, in battle the UAE will be far more effective than the saudi's.
 
The SC

The SC

ELITE MEMBER
Feb 13, 2012
21,039
19
22,139
Country
Canada
Location
Canada
Philip the Arab said:
It is in very early development according to a defense reporter the engine and seeker head are not developed yet. This is just a mockup naturally it takes a long time for defense projects.
Click to expand...
It is understandable.. but not in this case..if a whole warplane designed from scratch is able to fly in 7 or 8 years.. it is not possible for a cruise missile to take 5 or 6 years.. while 90% of its components are already made..

KSA has the Engine.. and the UAE is pretty advanced in seekers..
 
Philip the Arab

Philip the Arab

SENIOR MEMBER
Oct 26, 2018
6,095
6
5,288
Country
Jordan
Location
United States
The SC said:
It is understandable.. but not in this case..if a whole warplane designed from scratch is able to fly in 7 or 8 years.. it is not possible for a cruise missile to take 5 or 6 years.. while 90% of its components are already made..
Click to expand...
Well I suppose it isn't just production there is tests, certification, integration, and other steps that must be completed before. It could be sped up by using already built components off the shelf though like an engine, and seeker.

For example the Turkish ATMACA took 9 years of development from start to finish 2009-2018.
 
Imran Khan

Imran Khan

PDF VETERAN
Oct 18, 2007
58,701
2
115,838
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
what a comment . last ship was attacked on UAE coast was some 18 days ago . talking tall claims while can not protect next to his door .
1620017674791.png

www.arabnews.com

Israeli-owned ship attacked off UAE coast

JERUSALEM: An Israeli-operated ship was attacked Tuesday off the UAE opposite the Iranian coast, Israeli media said, in the latest apparent escalation between the Jewish state and the Islamic republic. Security sources, quoted by Israel's Channel 12 television, said the vessel Hyperion Ray was...
www.arabnews.com www.arabnews.com
 
Philip the Arab

Philip the Arab

SENIOR MEMBER
Oct 26, 2018
6,095
6
5,288
Country
Jordan
Location
United States
Imran Khan said:
what a comment . last ship was attacked on UAE coast was some 18 days ago . talking tall claims while can not protect next to his door .

www.arabnews.com

Israeli-owned ship attacked off UAE coast

JERUSALEM: An Israeli-operated ship was attacked Tuesday off the UAE opposite the Iranian coast, Israeli media said, in the latest apparent escalation between the Jewish state and the Islamic republic. Security sources, quoted by Israel's Channel 12 television, said the vessel Hyperion Ray was...
www.arabnews.com www.arabnews.com
Click to expand...
Protecting a commercial ship that isn't UAE owned in a crowded Gulf from a likely drone strike which is hard to intercept.:rofl:
 
Imran Khan

Imran Khan

PDF VETERAN
Oct 18, 2007
58,701
2
115,838
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
Philip the Arab said:
Protecting a commercial ship that isn't UAE owned in a crowded Gulf.:rofl:
Click to expand...
ohhh really sir ? then what dozens of navies doing near yemen and somalia ? this is the real job of navy to keep lines open at peace and war . and he is claiming all seas . BS talks only . what is more interest then sea line to be opened and protected . in fact he give this statement after UAE navy failed to protest waters many times
 
Mohamed Bin Tughlaq

Mohamed Bin Tughlaq

FULL MEMBER
Dec 26, 2020
739
0
640
Country
United States
Location
United States
Imran Khan said:
what a comment . last ship was attacked on UAE coast was some 18 days ago . talking tall claims while can not protect next to his door .
Click to expand...
You made fool of yourself here.. That is called International waters :lol:

He said the interest of the state on it's seas and all seas.. He never said protecting foreign owned stuff on the freaking international waters
 
Last edited:
Imran Khan

Imran Khan

PDF VETERAN
Oct 18, 2007
58,701
2
115,838
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
Mohamed Bin Tughlaq said:
You made fool of yourself here.. That is called International waters :lol:
Click to expand...
you may be fooling yourself more . because international waters start from 40km from coast
it was in UAE EEZ :lol: a fool can not protect his EEZ and will protect in all seas kid do you have capacity to protect interests of UAE in panama or south china waters lolllz

1620018164875.png
 
Mohamed Bin Tughlaq

Mohamed Bin Tughlaq

FULL MEMBER
Dec 26, 2020
739
0
640
Country
United States
Location
United States
Imran Khan said:
you may be fooling yourself more . because international waters start from 40km from coast
it was in UAE EEZ :lol: a fool can not protect his EEZ and will protect in all seas kid do you have capacity to protect interests of UAE in panama or south china waters lolllz
Click to expand...
This got even more confusing on your end... You do know that the EEZ is fuking International waters and people can move in it as they please.. you are confusing EEZ with territorial waters.. Educate yourself.. You shouldn't expect people to take their time out to educate you on PDF.. Territorial waters is 12 mil from the coast. You can't touch anyone in the EEZ if their passing thru and there is freedom of movement
 
Philip the Arab

Philip the Arab

SENIOR MEMBER
Oct 26, 2018
6,095
6
5,288
Country
Jordan
Location
United States
Imran Khan said:
you may be fooling yourself more . because international waters start from 40km from coast
it was in UAE EEZ :lol: a fool can not protect his EEZ and will protect in all seas kid do you have capacity to protect interests of UAE in panama or south china waters lolllz

View attachment 739691
Click to expand...
Again, do you not realize how much traffic goes in the Gulf? There are hundreds of ships in the Gulf at all times and monitoring them all would be impossible.

The attack was likely via suicide drone which would have been hard to counter anyway and hard to detect.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 4, Members: 0, Guests: 4)

Similar threads

P
Iran Prepares For War With Israel
Replies
3
Views
2K
khansaheeb
khansaheeb
The SC
On Future War
Replies
0
Views
1K
The SC
The SC
Ceylal
THE F-22: THE PLANE THAT COULDN'T
Replies
11
Views
2K
Hamartia Antidote
Hamartia Antidote
Rashid Mahmood
Pakistan Navy Branches & Training
Replies
10
Views
52K
Rashid Mahmood
Rashid Mahmood
C
Golden Jubilee Celebration of success, fame and glory of Marine Academy
Replies
0
Views
1K
CaPtAiN_pLaNeT
C

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom