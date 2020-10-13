Cool_Soldier said: Why not offering them JF -17 and buy their F-16 Click to expand...

Issue with Iraq (and a few other Arab countries) is not the actual equipment per se, but sustainment, training, availability of trained manpower, maintenence facilities, logistics, advanced weapons training and spares reserves. The actual pilot and the plane are the top of a very big pyramid of effort as we know. Often the top of the pyramid if acquired with little effort at the base of it, of the base of it being effectively contracted out so that when the conrtacts are terninated at that level the top of the pyramid, the very cutting edge and tip of the spear, become very blunted.Now PAF has always always always focused on the base and getting that right. This is where we can help many nations, in addition to our combat experiance.