Featured Commander Iraqi Air Force, along with his delegation visited Air Headquarters & JSHQ

Pakistan Ka Beta

Pakistan Ka Beta

Aug 7, 2019
13 October, 2020: Major General (Pilot) Shihab Jahid Ali Shakarchi, Commander Iraqi Air Force, along with his delegation visited Air Headquarters, Islamabad today. Upon arrival, the distinguished guest was received by Air Chief Marshal Mujahid Anwar Khan, Chief of the Air Staff, Pakistan Air Force. A smartly turned out contingent of the Pakistan Air Force presented Guard of Honour. The visiting dignitary also paid homage to PAF martyrs by laying a floral wreath at Yadgar-i-Shuhada (martyrs’ monument). The General also had a detailed meeting with Chief of the Air Staff. Both Commanders discussed various matters pertaining to security and mutual cooperation. Commander Iraqi Air Force lauded the professionalism of PAF personnel and the exceptional progress made by PAF over the years, through indigenization. The Air Chief highlighted the brotherly relations and collaboration between the two sides. Both the dignitaries agreed to further augment the already existing cordial relations between the two air forces.
Later in the day, Commander Iraqi Air Force also called on General Nadeem Raza, Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee, at Joint Staff Headquarters, Rawalpindi. Matters of bilateral professional interest and further strengthening of security and defence cooperation between the two countries were discussed during the meeting.
http://instagr.am/p/CGSX0ccBEwm/
 
khanasifm

khanasifm

Apr 16, 2008
Pakistan Ka Beta said:
http://instagr.am/p/CGSX0ccBEwm/
Is visit to pac on the agenda ??
 
Yasser76

Yasser76

Mar 28, 2017
Cool_Soldier said:
Why not offering them JF -17 and buy their F-16 :cool:
Issue with Iraq (and a few other Arab countries) is not the actual equipment per se, but sustainment, training, availability of trained manpower, maintenence facilities, logistics, advanced weapons training and spares reserves. The actual pilot and the plane are the top of a very big pyramid of effort as we know. Often the top of the pyramid if acquired with little effort at the base of it, of the base of it being effectively contracted out so that when the conrtacts are terninated at that level the top of the pyramid, the very cutting edge and tip of the spear, become very blunted.

Now PAF has always always always focused on the base and getting that right. This is where we can help many nations, in addition to our combat experiance.
 
