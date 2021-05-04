Command: Kashmir Fire

I will download it next week, comment on this game, it's great because it gives real-time war scenarios to play! With Original equipment from Pakistan and Indian Forces!the new DLC for Command Modern Operations is now availableFifteen hypothetical campaign scenarios recreate a near-future conflict between the world’s two most volatile nuclear nemeses: Pakistan and India.Kashmir, the subject of a dispute between India and Pakistan since the partition of the Indian subcontinent in 1947, is now the center of the scene.Carriers, frigates, submarines; guide world’s most impressive militaries in a multi-sided campaign while trying to ensure the victory of your forces through thoughtful strategy and planning.