What's new

Command: Kashmir Fire ||

Inception-06

Inception-06

SENIOR MEMBER
Aug 17, 2007
3,469
15
4,550
Country
Pakistan
Location
Germany

I will download it next week, comment on this game, it's great because it gives real-time war scenarios to play! With Original equipment from Pakistan and Indian Forces!

Kashmir Fire the new DLC for Command Modern Operations is now available

Fifteen hypothetical campaign scenarios recreate a near-future conflict between the world’s two most volatile nuclear nemeses: Pakistan and India.

Kashmir, the subject of a dispute between India and Pakistan since the partition of the Indian subcontinent in 1947, is now the center of the scene.

Carriers, frigates, submarines; guide world’s most impressive militaries in a multi-sided campaign while trying to ensure the victory of your forces through thoughtful strategy and planning.

F-7MP.PNG


@PanzerKiel @Signalian @Desert Fox 1 @DESERT FIGHTER
 
khansaheeb

khansaheeb

ELITE MEMBER
Dec 14, 2008
10,058
-2
11,738
Country
Pakistan
Location
United Kingdom
Inception-06 said:

I will download it next week, comment on this game, it's great because it gives real-time war scenarios to play! With Original equipment from Pakistan and Indian Forces!

Kashmir Fire the new DLC for Command Modern Operations is now available

Fifteen hypothetical campaign scenarios recreate a near-future conflict between the world’s two most volatile nuclear nemeses: Pakistan and India.

Kashmir, the subject of a dispute between India and Pakistan since the partition of the Indian subcontinent in 1947, is now the center of the scene.

Carriers, frigates, submarines; guide world’s most impressive militaries in a multi-sided campaign while trying to ensure the victory of your forces through thoughtful strategy and planning.

View attachment 741877

@PanzerKiel @Signalian @Desert Fox 1 @DESERT FIGHTER
Click to expand...
Pakistan army plays this game every day, lol , in real life.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 2, Members: 0, Guests: 2)

Similar threads

HAIDER
Pakistan protests Working Boundary crossing, firing by Indian troops
Replies
4
Views
292
Great Janjua
Great Janjua
Aspen
  • Locked
SNA commander announces Turkey-Pakistan are finalizing joint plan to relocate some units of SNA forces from Syria to Kashmir
2
Replies
18
Views
1K
The Eagle
The Eagle
Maarkhoor
Indian farmer shot dead in firing by Nepal cops.
Replies
2
Views
182
masterchief_mirza
masterchief_mirza
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
India speeds up work on setting up Air Defence Command
Replies
0
Views
236
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
A
Three fighters freedom killed in encounter in Jammu and Kashmir's Anantnag
Replies
3
Views
572
vi-va
vi-va

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom