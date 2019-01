Coming soon! The largest migration movement of the earth

In the next ten days, China is caught by Western media and pessimistic economists:

factories are shut down,

shops are closed,

institutions are stalled,

exchanges cannot be traded,

rich people are dragging their homes to the outside,

and local people are eager to put money.

Converted into food,

many families are posting slogans at the door.

The streets are full of explosive smells of explosives.

People mostly do nothing, drink alcohol all day, play cards,

and children gather in groups to ask for money...

People call this scene: guonian!