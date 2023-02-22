Combustion Going Bust: Global Phase-outs of Gasoline Cars, electric cars come to rule

What utter nonesense by dumb out of touch politicians trying to score leftist points



People think ev cars run on farts? Where does that electricity come from? (Mostly fossil fuels).



Where do the batteries come from? Where does the waste go?



Who is spending trillions upon trillions to change every gas station, service sattion, mass electrical plugs and a massive increase in electrical generation?



For example california who invented this hippie trend. The government was requesting people stop charging their cars as they were crticially low on energy supplies…. Are they also planning to triple electrical production? (No they are not)



Also good luck trying to sell these expensive, extremely hard to maintain, and needing massive infastracture vehicles to the world



1st world countries dont even have remotely the infastracture required. The cars are expensive where only the wealthy can afford.



Its part of the western realignment/social engineering of banning poor to average people from driving.



this is a fantasy. Any dumbass who thinks this is the future …. I have a nice swamp land under a bridge somewhere to sell you