Combined Military Hospital updates

History



There is also a battle casualty/artificial limb section attached to the hospital. This hospital has the only dedicated department of spine surgery in the country. The General Medical Council of UK recognizes the hospital for postgraduate training in different surgical fields. The medical students of Army Medical College are imparted clinical training by the concerned specialists and the professors.The newly constructed buildings of Outdoor Patient Department (OPD), Emergency Department and Diagnostic Department. This was to increase the hospital capacity to 2500 beds. It was also stated, at the time, the hospital would be able to treat 6000 patients daily.The Armed Forces Institute of Cardiology (AFIC) also known as theoris located in Rawalpindi. This 800-bed cardiac health care institute is a major institute and hospital in Pakistan. Armed Forces of Pakistan and fellow citizens of Pakistan.According to history pages, this institute started operating in 1970. The Cardiac Service started in 1953 in Cardiothoracic Centre Rawalpindi. The first angiography was done in 1969 and the first open heart surgery was done in 1970. In 1978, the Cardiothoracic Centre Rawalpindi was upgraded as Armed Forces Institute of Cardiology. 3 years after in 1981, the hospital extended their services to all Pakistani Citizens and upgraded to National Institute of Heart Diseases under the President of Pakistan's directions.