Combined Military Hospital updates

Combined Military Hospital ( CMH ), Rawalpindi

It is an A Class Combined Military Hospital. It is the chief medical hospital of the cantonment area of Rawalpindi, along with a Military Hospital (MH) for the Armed Forces of Pakistan.

This 2500-bed hospital mainly looks after the surgical diseases and caters for all ranks of the Armed Forces. This hospital has these healthcare units in it:

  • General Surgery
  • Spine Surgery
  • Neurosurgery
  • Ear, Nose and Throat
  • Eye
  • Thoracic Surgery
  • Vascular Surgery
  • Laproscopic Surgery
  • Facio-maxillary Surgery
  • Urology
  • Breast Surgery
  • Burn Centre
  • Trauma Centre
  • Orthopedic

18423817_1689534278020964_8983849059761324974_n.jpg



18446701_1689534341354291_7585242180019063869_n.jpg



18402725_1689534318020960_4952437517507223151_n.jpg




18342345_1689534261354299_7763860279775083959_n.jpg
 
There is also a battle casualty/artificial limb section attached to the hospital. This hospital has the only dedicated department of spine surgery in the country. The General Medical Council of UK recognizes the hospital for postgraduate training in different surgical fields. The medical students of Army Medical College are imparted clinical training by the concerned specialists and the professors.

The newly constructed buildings of Outdoor Patient Department (OPD), Emergency Department and Diagnostic Department. This was to increase the hospital capacity to 2500 beds. It was also stated, at the time, the hospital would be able to treat 6000 patients daily.

The Armed Forces Institute of Cardiology (AFIC) also known as the National Institute of Heart Diseases or NIHD is located in Rawalpindi. This 800-bed cardiac health care institute is a major institute and hospital in Pakistan. Armed Forces of Pakistan and fellow citizens of Pakistan.

History

According to history pages, this institute started operating in 1970. The Cardiac Service started in 1953 in Cardiothoracic Centre Rawalpindi. The first angiography was done in 1969 and the first open heart surgery was done in 1970. In 1978, the Cardiothoracic Centre Rawalpindi was upgraded as Armed Forces Institute of Cardiology. 3 years after in 1981, the hospital extended their services to all Pakistani Citizens and upgraded to National Institute of Heart Diseases under the President of Pakistan's directions.

27858483_1418557424938618_4332317046540774410_n.jpg



27857896_1418557511605276_2871416613342498618_n.jpg




27867599_1418557598271934_4629444219390610130_n.jpg
 
Construction of CMH Lahore Medical and Dental College

pic05.png




AFID Building in CMH, Rawalpindi.

Rawalpindi-Photos-AFID-Building-in-CMH-Rawalpindi-Pictures-of-Rawalpindi.jpg


l_140787_015950_updates.jpg



RAWALPINDI: The second phase of the United Arab Emirates-funded military hospital in Pakistan has been completed. The hospital is built in Rawalpindi at the cost of US$108 million.

The opening ceremony was attended by Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa, UAE Ambassador to Pakistan Isa Abdullah Basha Al Nuaimi, Director of the UAE's Pakistan Assistance Programme (UAEPAP) Abdullah Khalifa Al Ghafli, number of senior Pakistani Army officers, senior government officials and the hospital staff.
 
No PR-75/2018-ISPR

Rawalpindi - February 17, 2018: 15th International Cardiac Electrophysiology Conference was held at Armed Forces Institute of Cardiology and National institute of Heart Diseases (AFIC & NIHD) Rawalpindi. President of Pakistan, Mr Mamnoon Hussain was the chief guest on inaugural ceremony today.

President of Royal College of Physician Edinburgh UK, Professor Derrek Bell along with his team and delegates from United State of America, United Kingdom, Saudi Arabia, Malaysia and more than 360 doctors from across the country attended the conference.
Speaking on the occasion, President appreciated the hard work and professionalism of the doctors in achieving commendable standards in the field of heart diseases and appreciated AFIC & NIHD for organizing the event for benefiting from each others experiences. President lauded Army Medical Corps for its achievements for latest trends in medical field and bringing good name to Pakistan for serving humanity in different parts of the world under UN auspices.

Earlier, on arrival at AFIC & NIHD President was received by Adjutant General Pakistan Army, Lieutenant General Anwar Ali Hyder and
Major General Safdar Abbas, Commandant AFIC & NIHD.
 
No PR-75/2018-ISPR

Rawalpindi - February 17, 2018: 15th International Cardiac Electrophysiology Conference was held at Armed Forces Institute of Cardiology and National institute of Heart Diseases (AFIC & NIHD) Rawalpindi. President of Pakistan, Mr Mamnoon Hussain was the chief guest on inaugural ceremony today.

President of Royal College of Physician Edinburgh UK, Professor Derrek Bell along with his team and delegates from United State of America, United Kingdom, Saudi Arabia, Malaysia and more than 360 doctors from across the country attended the conference.
Speaking on the occasion, President appreciated the hard work and professionalism of the doctors in achieving commendable standards in the field of heart diseases and appreciated AFIC & NIHD for organizing the event for benefiting from each others experiences. President lauded Army Medical Corps for its achievements for latest trends in medical field and bringing good name to Pakistan for serving humanity in different parts of the world under UN auspices.

Earlier, on arrival at AFIC & NIHD President was received by Adjutant General Pakistan Army, Lieutenant General Anwar Ali Hyder and Major General Safdar Abbas, Commandant AFIC & NIHD.

Earlier, on arrival at AFIC & NIHD President was received by Adjutant General Pakistan Army, Lieutenant General Anwar Ali Hyder and
Major General Safdar Abbas, Commandant AFIC & NIHD.
57064258_1967889506672071_7895107599035531264_n.jpg




COAS inaugurates new blocks at CMH Rawalpindi

With enhanced capacity of 1,150 beds, as many as 5,000 patients can now be treated daily at hospital's OPD

Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa inaugurated the new blocks, a project that commenced in 2013, at the Combined Military Hospital (CMH) Rawalpindi

After completion of the project, the CMH has become a 1,000-bed hospital with a capacity of 1,150 beds, according to a statement issued by the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR)

With the enhanced capacity and addition of high-tech equipment, as many as 5,000 patients would be treated daily at the hospital’s OPD. The hospital would cater for medical needs of military as well as civilian personnel.

It is worth mentioning here that the CMH Rawalpindi has now become one of the state-of-art hospitals which would act as a ‘Base Hospital’ not only for Army but for Air Force and Navy also, the statement
 
General Qamar Javed Bajwa, Chief of Army Staff (COAS) inaugurated the Positron Emission Tomography - Computed Tomography (PET-CT) & Cyclotron System and Biplane Angiography System at Armed Forces Institute of Radiology & Imaging (AFIRI) Rawalpindi, today.

COAS said that AFIRI being state-of-the-art facility is providing high quality medical services to people of Pakistan. Acknowledging untiring services and sacrifices of medical staff all over the country he said, that Army Medical Corps will continue to serve the nation through professional excellence and inspiring leadership.

Earlier on arrival, COAS was received by Lieutenant General Muhammad Amir. Adjutant General & Lieutenant General Khawar Rahman, Surgeon General.



c9667aa3ae496e2c029c09d1cd8a6b6a.jpg




Combined Military Hospital


C.M.H stands for Combined Military Hospital that is located in different cantonments of Pakistan. These hospitals, in fact, chains of hospitals are run by the Army. It aims to treat soldiers, army officers, and their immediate relatives. They are privileged hospitals, mainly due to their professionalism and highly developed support services. Though the hospitals are known as military hospitals, they are also open for civilians and the general public. It's central headquarter is in Abbottabad, khyber Pukhtunkhwa. This article has all the information about the hospital, including Combined Military Hospital History.



Description

Type: Military Hospital
Name: Combined Military Hospital
Location..........................
Karachi, Multan, Rawalpindi, Quetta, Abbattabad, Attock, Kohat, Peshawar and Kharian

Departments:
Surgery,Medicine ,Pulmonology , Nephrology ,Oncology,Gynecology , Otorhinolaryngology , Ophthalmology , Anesthesiology , Pediatrics , Dermatology , Rehabilitation , Pathology , Radiology, Psychiatry , Cardiac Center , Diagnostic Center

Affiliated University: Army Medical College, CMH Lahore Medical College,Azad Jammu Kashmir Medical College
Services


d6c8dfa212ed4207fcc225b708528e36.jpg



Combined Military Hospital History
  • After the British colonization, the British Army desperately needed medical treatment as they faced severe militant resistance. In order to fulfill the needs, they depended on the regimental hospitals. It was later in 1918 when station hospitals were allocated for the British army. The massive scale construction of infrastructure started after WWII, which began in 1940. It was the time when the idea of having combined military hospitals was entertained in 1943 under the British Raj.
  • As they had the challenges of tropical climate and fatal difficulties on the border, there came a need for amalgamating the already existing hospitals named as Indian Medical department (IMD) established in 1927. The British Military Hospital established way back in 1854 into a new department as the Indian Army Medical Corps (IAMC). They were situated in the areas that were to become like Pakistan. The threats of WWII and then the Russian empire, along with the fear of Central Asians and Afghans, were hovering over the British Governance had made them fearful of the northwestern borders. It was the reason that Rawalpindi became a base of the military that later became General Headquarters, the base of the Pakistan army.


Aims of CMH
  1. It provides medical and surgical treatment to the military as well as civilians.
  2. Combined military hospitals also serve as teaching hospitals and training centers. They provide internees, fellowship trainees, nursing cadets and paramedical staff.
  3. Health surveillance of the military cadets are done annually in CMH
  4. It likewise functions as a research center related to the health of troops.


Progress So Far
  • After the partition, CMH was handed over to the Pakistan army. Though it was only a 200 beds hospital at that time, the rapid increase in the population and poor government hospitals made it necessary to expand it to a hospital of A-class. Today more than forty hospitals are functional throughout the country with the best possible facilities available to military and civilians. After various developments made after partition, the hospital facilitates a number of health care units, including Plastic surgery, intensive care unit, cardiac unit, neurology and many more.
  • It has also turned into an educational institute as it serves as a teaching hospital as well. Different medical colleges are affiliated with Combined Military Hospital that incorporates Lahore Medical and Dental College, NUMS, PMDC, and many more. 11 medical hospitals are affiliated with Pakistan Medical and Dental Hospitals (PMDC), out of which 10 are private, while one is the public sector. The Affiliated institutes incorporate:
  1. Army Medical College, Rawalpindi
  2. CMH Lahore Medical and Dental College, Lahore
  3. Combined institute of medical science, Multan
  4. CMH medical college, Kharian
  5. Queta Institute of Medical science,Quetta
  6. Wah Medical College, Wah Cant
  7. CMH Institute of medical Collage, Bhawalpur
  8. Karachi Institute of Medical Science, Karachi
  9. CMH kharian Medical College
  10. Bahria Medical Collage, Karachi
  11. HITEC Institute of Medical Science, Taxila


Social Services
  • The hospital has not only worked as a health institution; rather, it has proved itself to be a welfare organization. In times of Natural disasters, such as floods or earthquakes, CMH officials have been found in the frontline. Apart from national responsibility, CMH also serves internationally. It is one of the largest contributors to health services. As Pakistan came into being, it has lifted the responsibility of a responsible country by contributing with UN, especially in the UN’s peacekeeping, health providing, and rehabilitation missions.
  • Similarly, it has responded cordially to countries in disasters. In the relief operation after the cyclone in Bangladesh and after the earthquake in Indonesia, they worked day and night to mitigate the sufferings of the affected people.


Functional Health Units

CMH, with its professional approach, has become a state of the art institute of the country. The hospitals are categorized into three classes depending on their function, Class A, B, and C, respectively. A brigadier is the commandant of an A-class hospital while a Colonel and lieutenant colonel is the commandant of classes B and C, respectively. Collectively, CMH’s has made some specialized health care units that include:
  1. Department of general surgery
  2. Department of neurology
  3. Department of Breast Cancer
  4. Plastic surgery
  5. Trauma center
  6. Rehabilitation Department
  7. Hand and upper limb surgery
  8. Department of Mental Illness

.
 

