Combined Arms Division

As @Oscar has pointed out, this has already been attempted in the Indian Army, in forming division-sized Integrated Battle Groups, and this has been incorrectly considered by some analysts as part of the Cold Start Doctrine. That doctrine was never completely implemented, and current thinking has gone well beyond it. A full and definitive explanation will take time and space; in the context of the note by @Signalian , the issues are of size, and, more important, of integration of additional capabilities besides those noted, and of elimination of some redundancy.With regard to size, it is not clear how to get the officer cadre to command such a force, presumably at the level of Lt. Colonel or Colonel. By that time, it is unlikely that officers would have had an opportunity to deepen their experience in a single arm sufficiently to be able to take part in at least two other deputations and learn how to work with an integrated team at battalion level. At division level, there has been barely enough time allowed to get some, not all, officers to gain from cross-postings.In that context, the greater degree of integration proposed in the brigade level and division level formations is logical.With regard to redundancy, taking that before adding additional capabilities, it is not clear what differential advantage there is in putting together elements of mechanised and motorised infantry; six of one and half a dozen of the other?With regard to additional capabilities, the Pakistan Army already has LATs and HATs and this is a disconcerting step by their planners, that expands and increases their resistance capability. However, the absence of SP artillery and of attack helicopters in the proposed battalion sized formations seems a little conservative. Putting in a battery at the level suggested by @Signalian is not totally absurd, although admittedly it is contrary to the policy of massing artillery in formations as large as possible, for maximal effect. This is said keeping in mind the greater and more effective use and better understanding of artillery in the Pakistan Army, compared to the Indian Army, in spite of the significant number of chiefs in the IA who were gunners. As for attack helicopters, not including them is clearly an oversight.The question is, if putting in an artillery component is all right at the brigade level, why leave it out at battalion level? Or putting it the other way around, is it really necessary to achieve such integration at battalion level, or can these just be let be, and integration allowed to take place at the next higher level, Brigade Combat Teams, and their higher divisional formations?However, these suggestions must always be overruled by the informed views of personnel such as @Signalian , and the suggestions are offered in a very tentative spirit.