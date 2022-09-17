Combined Arab military firepower (data)

What's new

Simple question. Does anyone have a complete overview of the entire military arsenal (equipment) of every Arab state and total estimates of the number of tanks, drones, fighter jets, naval ships, ballistic missiles and missiles etc. as a whole?

For instance the combined firepower of the entire GCC. Updates as of September 2022, that is.

Wikipedia is not exactly reliable or always up to date.

Is there a webpage where such data is openly available?

Are there any English or Arabic sources which meticulously record and list all domestic military projects of each Arab country as well? For instance so one could see the progress of each country in this regard, say the progress between January 2015 and January 2022.

Military of the Arab League - Wikipedia

en.wikipedia.org en.wikipedia.org

This above for instance is old data (2017), not sure how accurate, and only shows manpower and annual expenses. Nothing about the actual military equipment let alone domestic military projects.
 
