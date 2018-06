The Stealthy Corvette By CMN

C Sword 90 is a stealthy corvette. She is designed and armed for deterrent missions and to operate in multiple theatres of operations and more especially, for littoral warfare defence operations against submarine, air and surface threats.

The vessel features stealthy hull and superstructure design with sloped surface and highly integrated equipment.​

Design by Thierry VERHAAREN Architecte Naval​

Missions

Performance and Competitive Features

Main Characteristics ​

Main Equipment & Auxiliaries ​

Typical Mission Systems ​

