Color revolution in China only lasted one night. Must be a big hit for China’s haters

Xi Jinping will visit Saudi Arabia in this month. Which is huge news. It may shake oil-dollar system. USA desperately needs to launch attacks to China now.

US smelled a chance after seeing riots against China’s quarantine policy in Zhengzhou Foxconn and Urumqi. Several days later a fire in Urumqi became perfect excuse to launch color revolution.

The 1989 color revolution(Tiananmen Square event) lasted several months. If I’m not wrong, from beginning to the last several days, no protesters were arrested in Beijing. In this 2022 color revolution however, the leaders and organizers of the protects were immediately arrested in public. Why so different? Is that because Xi is ruthless while Deng was not. Of course this is not the reason. Deng didn’t arrest the protests leaders because he knew they were backed by most Chinese people. Chinese people supported them. China in 1989 was very poor and corrupt. Chinese were dismayed after seeing the huge gap between China and west. One protester got arrested, more people would join.

Here is the root reason why color revolution 2022 failed so fast. Because Chinese people don’t care those protesters. Foxconn and Urumqi protests were completely spontaneous. The two protests are understandable because people there suffered a very difficult condition. Which 99% Chinese never suffered. It is ridiculous to believe people in other places will respond to them. Unless, some outside power uses its propaganda machine the create a hot air that China is on the edge of explosion. But fake is fake. The hard fact is, most Chinese support zero covid policy. Including those protesters in Zhengzhou Foxconn and Urumqi. They just can not tolerate the harsh living condition. Most protesters in 2022 color revolution are US spies, recruited Chinese by CIA and NGO, Taiwanese&Hongkongers living in China mainland, people from churches, and of course the majority-----brainwashed college students.

Except college students, I believe most others are already sitting in police offices. Without these mainstays, the hot air immediately evaporated. The protest force is like an isolated army. It has enough supplies(remitted money) but doesn’t have reinforcement. One man gets arrested, no other can fill his position. This is the reason why Chinese government made fast decision to arrest them. Quite different with 1989 color revolution.

Why US launched revolution at this very immature timing? Probably it is very nervous now. Some Taiwan media said protects will happen again and again until Chinese government completely gives up zero covid policy. They are wrong because these protests were not spontaneous. China will have a long peaceful time since. For US, it lost a lot of agents. Recruiting and training cannon fodders needs time.

By the way, the excuse of this color revolution is mourning 10 lives lost in Urumqi fire and in turn condemning the reason(they believe)---- China’s zero covid policy. Which saved millions of lives. This is the most anti-logic excuse I have ever seen in all color revolutions. No wonder Chinese people don’t buy their shows. Excuse is excuse. This is a US funded color revolution coated by anti covid policy. The ultimate purpose is to unrest China and overthrow Chinese government.
 
It probably wouldn’t even have happened if China didn’t lock its citizens up in draconian lockdowns and pissed millions of people off
 
It probably wouldn’t even have happened if China didn’t lock its citizens up in draconian lockdowns and pissed millions of people off
True, people don't care about politics, they only want to go back to work and make money to support themselves and their families. this is why unlike violent protest in Hong kong, which was higly politically charged, protests in Chinese cities are largely ver peaceful, civilised and no burning annd vandalizations.
 
It probably wouldn’t even have happened if China didn’t lock its citizens up in draconian lockdowns and pissed millions of people off
This is hindsight. No one can deal it perfectly. Cause this in a never seen pandemic for all of us. We don't have experience for it.
 

