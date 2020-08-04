Log in
Register
What's new
Search
Everywhere
Threads
This forum
This thread
Search titles only
By:
Search
Advanced search…
Home
Forums
New posts
All threads
Latest threads
New threads
Search forums
What's new
New posts
New media
New media comments
New profile posts
Latest activity
Media
New media
New comments
Search media
Members
Current visitors
New profile posts
Search profile posts
Forum Rules
Everywhere
Threads
This forum
This thread
Search titles only
By:
Search
Advanced search…
Menu
New posts
All threads
Latest threads
New threads
Search forums
Home
Forums
World Affairs Forum
China & Far East
JavaScript is disabled. For a better experience, please enable JavaScript in your browser before proceeding.
Color Revolution heading for Malaysia
Thread starter
Zsari
Start date
13 minutes ago
Zsari
FULL MEMBER
Feb 21, 2014
1,588
1
3,095
Country
Location
13 minutes ago
#1
P
Paul2
FULL MEMBER
Nov 24, 2018
1,498
4
1,075
Country
Location
4 minutes ago
#2
Zsari said:
Click to expand...
Your work? Very imaginative.
You must log in or register to reply here.
Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 6, Members: 4, Guests: 2)
Bearbearbot
insight-out
+4vsgorillas-Apebane
8888888888888
Similar threads
Countries With Two or Multiple Capital Cities
PaklovesTurkiye
Aug 4, 2020
Replies
10
Views
405
Aug 4, 2020
Ahmet Pasha
Bangladesh's growing success in fruit production
Homo Sapiens
Jan 12, 2019
2
3
Replies
31
Views
2K
Jan 14, 2019
Bilal9
Why Bollywood and Hindi are no longer the face of Indian entertainment
manlion
Aug 25, 2018
2
3
4
5
Replies
62
Views
3K
Nov 19, 2019
manlion
War by other means: Is Pakistan ready for asymmetrical misinformation warfare against its democracy?
Clutch
Jan 20, 2019
Replies
8
Views
852
Jan 21, 2019
nahtanbob
N
Pakistan doesn’t want to be left behind in the Uber revolution
Dubious
Aug 12, 2015
Replies
0
Views
1K
Aug 12, 2015
Dubious
Share:
Reddit
Pinterest
Tumblr
WhatsApp
Email
Link
Latest posts
P
Color Revolution heading for Malaysia
Latest: Paul2
4 minutes ago
China & Far East
B
What Would a Hypothetical U.S.-Pakistan War Look Like?
Latest: Battlion25
4 minutes ago
Strategic & Foreign Affairs
8
China threatens Australia with missile attack
Latest: 8888888888888
13 minutes ago
China & Far East
China Pledges Support for Taliban in Afghanistan, while Taliban Assured China They Would Not Support ETIM Terrorist !
Latest: UDAYCAMPUS
15 minutes ago
China & Far East
Motivation of a dying Taliban fighter
Latest: Hareeb
18 minutes ago
Afghanistan Defence Forum
Pakistan Defence Latest Posts
Pakistan Army Aviation Corps - Updated
Latest: khanasifm
33 minutes ago
Pakistan Army
JF-17 Block-3 -- Updates, News & Discussion
Latest: khanasifm
44 minutes ago
JF-17 Thunder
Soldier martyred in South Waziristan attack
Latest: Goritoes
55 minutes ago
Pakistan's Internal Security
Featured
Pakistan Navy rescued stranded crew of Merchant Vessel SUVARI H
Latest: Goritoes
57 minutes ago
Pakistan Navy
Foreign pilots training in Pakistan-PAF Maintaining / training abroad
Latest: ghazi52
Today at 6:07 AM
Pakistan Air Force Archive
Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts
B
What Would a Hypothetical U.S.-Pakistan War Look Like?
Latest: Battlion25
4 minutes ago
Strategic & Foreign Affairs
Kashmir Premier League Controversy: 'PCB Welcome to Raise the Matter to ICC' - BCCI
Latest: Raj-Hindustani
Today at 7:38 AM
Sports
Patwari journalist called PM Imran Khan live on TV only to check if calls were genuine
Latest: Sainthood 101
Today at 7:14 AM
Pakistani Siasat
US, Pakistan NSAs meet in Washington to discuss Afghan security situation
Latest: khansaheeb
Today at 7:12 AM
Strategic & Foreign Affairs
Pakistan Cricket Legends
Latest: ghazi52
Today at 6:58 AM
Sports
Military Forum Latest Posts
G
Second test of U.S.A.F.'s Hypersonic Missile Unsucessful
Latest: Globenim
Today at 2:54 AM
Military Forum
Bumar from Poland delivers two more Leopard 2 PL main batte tanks to Polish Army
Latest: PakFactor
Today at 2:06 AM
Land Warfare
Israel wants to build its own next-generation artillery system
Latest: Ziri
Today at 12:14 AM
Land Warfare
China vows to build ‘fully modern army’ by 2027 on par with US army as Beijing policy meeting ends on defiant note
Latest: RealNapster
Yesterday at 10:31 PM
Military Forum
B
Liaoning & Shandong provide know-how for more capable and powerful aircraft carriers
Latest: Beast
Yesterday at 7:06 AM
Naval Warfare
Country Latest Posts
Motivation of a dying Taliban fighter
Latest: Hareeb
18 minutes ago
Afghanistan Defence Forum
Giving citizenship to Rohingyas in exchange of loans! Bangladesh is angry over World Bank's 'unfair' conditions
Latest: Homo Sapiens
18 minutes ago
Bangladesh Defence Forum
Pakistan behind brilliant talis strategy BBC
Latest: Goritoes
25 minutes ago
Afghanistan Defence Forum
MADE IN UAE
Latest: The SC
26 minutes ago
Arab Defence Forum
Amrullah Saleh Needs Some Talib Treatment Urgently
Latest: ziaulislam
51 minutes ago
Afghanistan Defence Forum
Home
Forums
World Affairs Forum
China & Far East
Menu
Log in
Register
Top
Bottom