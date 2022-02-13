Color Footage 1945 - Lost german girl.

[4K, 60fps, color] 1945. V-Day in Europe. Lost German Girl.​

The girl in video - Her identity explained by some in comments which I pasted here.This is Lore Bauer. Born in Kollerschlag, Austria 1921. She was assigned to the Prague anti-aircraft department in late 1944 as a technical assistant, or Helferin. Raped and beaten by Czech Partisans, Lore was caught fleeing the Red Army into West Czechoslovakia, which had just been declared a demarcated American military zone. Lore survived the Allied internment camp system, then went on to build a new life, working for an Airlines company after the war. She died in 94', at the age of 73... The film footage was taken on May 8, 45', near Plzeň, along the old Prague Highway, by Oren Haglund of the United States Army Air Corps.She would be identified as Lore Bauer, a young German girl who had been assigned as a Luftwaffenhelferin to operate anti-aircraft guns, as Germany was experiencing massive losses of male soldiers. Stationed in Czechoslovakia when the war ended, she and her other german and austrian female were brutally beaten and raped. When she ran into an American unit on the road, you can see her bury her face into a small notebook. It turns out that she had hidden about 100 Czech crowns (currency) which she did not realize was worthless at the end of the conflict. She flashed the currency to bribe the soldiers into allowing her to pass. To let her know that the unit was American, cameraman Haglund handed her a US penny. Over time she made her way back to Germany and married after the war. She gave birth to two children, and it was her granddaughter, Emi, who would visit Haglund’s grave in San Bernardino, California and leave a penny–the very same penny given to her grandmother in 1945–on his headstone.