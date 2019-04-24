Colonization of special economic zones start

Abdulrehman 2978
(1/10). BOI paves the way for colonization in SEZs.
- AIIC Faisalabad SEZ Committee approves entry of 15 enterprises
- Colonization of Vehari SEZs begins with entry of 1st enterprise
- Rahimyar Khan SEZ Committee approves land allocation to a firm with Rs 4.5 bn investment plan
(2/10) After the launch of CPEC’s 1st SEZ, Rashakai SEZ, colonization of 2nd SEZ, Allama Iqbal Industrial City #AIIC Faisalabad begins with Rs.53.6 bn Investment. A meeting of AIIC SEZ Committee was held on 5th March 2021, approving to 15 applicants & allotting land of 320 acres.
(3/10) Applicants include a Chinese Firm Zhengbang Agriculture Pakistan Pvt Ltd with a plan Rs. 800 m investment. Amongst other 14 local firms, Zahid Jee Textile Mills, Ocean Ceramics & Ittehad Metals to initiate business establishments worth Rs.11.8, 11.2 & 7.5 b respectively.
(4/10) Meanwhile, a meeting of the Vehari SEZ Committee approved its 1st zone enterprise. The colonization of this zone started with admission of a firm Suraya Aslam Paper Private Limited to establish a project worth Rs. 100 million.
(5/10). The SEZ Committee of Rahimyar Khan allotted land and approved zone entry to Naseem Export Private Limited with a planed Rs 4.5 billion investment.
(6/10). The applications for zone enterprise entry & allotment of land were submitted & processed via SEZ’s MIS Module designed by the Federal BOI recently. The module ensures transparency & works as a one window operation: a vision of the Govt to ensure ease of doing business.
(7/10). Along with the allotment of land, these enterprises are now entitled to SEZ’s benefits, including custom duties and tax exemption under the SEZ Act 2012.
(8/10) Mr Atif R. Bokhari, MOS/ Chairman BOI while appreciating the development, said that automation process of SEZs, envisioned by the PM @ImranKhanPTI is now bearing fruits. The SEZ MIS Module was approved to facilitate investors to gain admission in zones &ensure transparency
(9/10) Secretary BOI Ms. #Fareena #Mazhar stated that int'l investors could easily avail the opportunity to identify & select the potential locations for setting up their units in SEZs in Pakistan. BOI will leave no stone unturned to provide timely facilitation.
(10/10). Secretary BOI further stated that the Federal Board of Investment #BOI @investinpak will ensure handholding of local & foreign investors and the provinces at every stage of the industrial development process in Pakistan.
