So I say that Europe needs realist politicians.The German foreign minister has no idea of the current situation.If the Americans cannot mess up China, they will not be able to maintain global hegemony. The current strategy of the Americans is to mess up places outside of China to gain time to solve domestic problems.The United States will push Europe, Japan and South Korea to the front line of confrontation, and let the industry, capital, and talents of these places flow to the United States, so as to prevent the integration of the Eurasian continent from marginalizing the United States.China does not want war in Europe. China must be prepared for long-term competition with the United States and does not expect the United States to collapse in the short term. The integration and peace of the Eurasian continent is the biggest blow to the United States.For Germany, the chaos in Europe will lead to deindustrialization. After the withdrawal of the United States, Germany will not even be able to beat Poland. She is not qualified to point fingers all over the world.