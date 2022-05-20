What's new

Colonel Muammar Gaddafi's green book

Sharma Ji

Sharma Ji

1653040293557.png
1653040307468.png
1653040318869.png
1653040336641.png
1653040351031.png
1653040397130-png.845666

1653040470794.png

1653040489414.png

1653040502126.png


haha ! :)

War Historian

War Historian

Sharma Ji said:
Those fools, right ?

If only they'd adhered to the green book like the dear leader envisioned, everyone would be well to do and highly educated enlightened beings... right ?
Yes, in his era every Libyan was living in good condition , even under US sanctions they were living happy and prosperous life. medical , education, houses and basic facilities were free. But revolutionaries just follow the western lines and result is in front of all of us.
 
jamahir

jamahir

PakAlp said:
Libya was like Dubai. Look at it today.
Oh, a lot lot better than ugly and monarchic Dubai. BTW, UAE was among the 30+ NATO+GCC countries plus thousands of Al Qaeda and "Muslim" Brotherhood proxies who invaded Libya.

Libya was a true democracy and a welfare-based system unlike USA, India, Pakistan, Britain, France etc.

War Historian said:
After that Libya burnt in to the civil war. And that war continue till today.
Please let us not call initial terrorism by Al Qaeda and "Muslim" Brotherhood and then in their support a massive invasion of 30+ government militaries plus thousands of more AQ and "M"B as civil war. :)

War Historian said:
Yes, in his era every Libyan was living in good condition , even under US sanctions they were living happy and prosperous life. medical , education, houses and basic facilities were free. But revolutionaries just follow the western lines and result is in front of all of us.
True about the underlined. About the rest please let us not call the NATO+GCC supported rats as rebels because almost all of them foreigners and they were certainly not revolutionaries because in modern Libya the only revolutionaries were Muammar Gaddafi and his comradies in the 1969 Al Fatah Revolution. Please watch this Libyan girl being defiant against Obomba, Sarkozy, Cameron and others in 2011 during the bombing :
 

